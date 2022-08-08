ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data

Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks trip, FX sits tight ahead of U.S. inflation data

A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market stocks on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. inflation data to make bets on the Federal Reserve's tightening path. Aug 10 (Reuters) - A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market...
CNBC

Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations

The euro and Japanese yen were sitting pretty on Thursday morning after U.S. inflation data overnight came in less hot than feared and sent the dollar tumbling. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when prices rose a monthly 1.3%. If price rises have reached their zenith,...
US News and World Report

Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
NASDAQ

Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
The Independent

US inflation relief prompts cautious optimism in European markets

The FTSE 100 finished another day in the green as lower-than-expected US inflation figures signalled relief for Americans and promised less pressure on wallets.US core inflation rose 5.9% in July, behind forecasts and following a reported decline in energy and fuel prices.In the City, shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral both lurched forward with Aviva planning to return more money to shareholders and Admiral announcing a special dividend payment in its half-year results.The FTSE 100 finished on Wednesday 18.96 points higher, or 0.25%, at 7,505.11.“US markets have basked in the glow of a welcome decline in headline inflation, with optimists...
US News and World Report

Stocks Rally, Dollar Falls on Easing Inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. Treasury yields mostly pulled back from an earlier plunge as investors digested data showing...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Surge Towards $24k As CPI Report Show Inflation Cooling

Bitcoin surged after July’s CPI data showed that inflation has started to decline after several months of record-breaking rates. Similar to earlier instances, the price of bitcoin climbed close to $24,000. CPI Report Boost Bitcoin Price. According to the Consumer Price Index report (CPI) that the U.S. Bureau of...
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
Bloomberg

China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges

China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
