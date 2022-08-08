The FTSE 100 finished another day in the green as lower-than-expected US inflation figures signalled relief for Americans and promised less pressure on wallets.US core inflation rose 5.9% in July, behind forecasts and following a reported decline in energy and fuel prices.In the City, shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral both lurched forward with Aviva planning to return more money to shareholders and Admiral announcing a special dividend payment in its half-year results.The FTSE 100 finished on Wednesday 18.96 points higher, or 0.25%, at 7,505.11.“US markets have basked in the glow of a welcome decline in headline inflation, with optimists...

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO