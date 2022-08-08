Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
Argentina's central bank likely to raise interest rate this week, say traders
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points this week to tackle the country's high inflation, market participants told Reuters on Tuesday.
Philippines' GDP growth momentum cools in Q2 as inflation soars
MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy's recovery momentum slowed in the second quarter amid high inflation, but the government is confident this year's growth target remains achievable, giving the central bank leeway to further tighten policy to curb price pressures.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks trip, FX sits tight ahead of U.S. inflation data
A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market stocks on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. inflation data to make bets on the Federal Reserve's tightening path. Aug 10 (Reuters) - A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market...
CNBC
Dollar bruised after U.S. inflation comes in below expectations
The euro and Japanese yen were sitting pretty on Thursday morning after U.S. inflation data overnight came in less hot than feared and sent the dollar tumbling. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when prices rose a monthly 1.3%. If price rises have reached their zenith,...
US News and World Report
Canadian Dollar Rises as U.S. Data Tempers Recession Fears
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday as worries about a possible recession eased following encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's largest trading partner, offsetting a slide in oil prices. Wall Street rallied as data showed that the U.S. services sector rebounded unexpectedly...
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
NASDAQ
Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
US inflation relief prompts cautious optimism in European markets
The FTSE 100 finished another day in the green as lower-than-expected US inflation figures signalled relief for Americans and promised less pressure on wallets.US core inflation rose 5.9% in July, behind forecasts and following a reported decline in energy and fuel prices.In the City, shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral both lurched forward with Aviva planning to return more money to shareholders and Admiral announcing a special dividend payment in its half-year results.The FTSE 100 finished on Wednesday 18.96 points higher, or 0.25%, at 7,505.11.“US markets have basked in the glow of a welcome decline in headline inflation, with optimists...
US News and World Report
Stocks Rally, Dollar Falls on Easing Inflation
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. Treasury yields mostly pulled back from an earlier plunge as investors digested data showing...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surge Towards $24k As CPI Report Show Inflation Cooling
Bitcoin surged after July’s CPI data showed that inflation has started to decline after several months of record-breaking rates. Similar to earlier instances, the price of bitcoin climbed close to $24,000. CPI Report Boost Bitcoin Price. According to the Consumer Price Index report (CPI) that the U.S. Bureau of...
Elon Musk continue to support Dogecoin even amidst cryptocurrency slump
Why is this not a surprise?
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
Bloomberg
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges
China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
The U.S. is worried it will lose its scientific edge to China. By one new measure, it already has
China has overtaken the U.S. in high-quality scientific research, says a new study.
IBTimes
