ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Why Southern Miss football believes its offensive line is improving

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNXYa_0h8t5Ztf00

HATTIESBURG — New Southern Miss offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Sam Gregg used his first breath in his first meeting to tell his linemen they didn’t give enough effort last season.

"You may think you play hard, but you don't, and that's got to change," USM coach Will Hall remembered Gregg explaining.

Brought in from Liberty in early December to replace former offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau – who departed after a single season – it became Gregg's job to change that.

So far, the returns have been positive.

Hall indicated last week that he's pleased with the progress the Golden Eagles' offensive line has made with its tenacity throughout the summer.

Schemes, culture and Archie Manning:A day in the office with Southern Miss coach Will Hall

Speaking after the first day of practice Friday, Gregg was optimistic, too, predicting that Southern Miss fans will see a "really different product" in the trenches this fall.

"We've got to understand what it really takes, and what it really means to strain on a play," Gregg said. "Then get ready as fast as we can and do it again. We're doing some learning in that aspect. We've got some guys that have never done stuff like this before, so it's new. We've got some guys that are a little stuck in their ways."

According to Pro Football Focus, Southern Miss ranked in the FBS's bottom 10 last season in both run blocking and pass blocking efficiency. The Golden Eagles' quarterbacks dropped back to pass 356 times and were pressured on 106, a rate of 29.8%.

Southern Miss right guard John Bolding and left tackle Tykeem Doss both said they feel well ahead of where they were at this point last season.

Among the biggest reasons, they said, is Gregg's teaching style.

"He actually sits down; he's gonna break it down into more simple stuff," Doss said. "Last year, our coach, he broke it down kind of complicated."

"When I say he gets to everybody in that room, he gets to all of them," Bolding said. "We all understand what Coach Gregg is about.”

BASEBALL:Southern Miss baseball transfer tracker: USM signs Georgia State RHP Chandler Dawson

NIL:'Adapt or you die': Why Sun Belt football coaches are wary of greater divide from NIL

That element of simplicity is helping the group address the second item on Hall's immediate checklist: The Golden Eagles must learn to reliably block the right defender.

It sounds easy enough, but in modern college football, it's about as complicated as it gets.

"O-Line is the hardest thing to coach in the United States of America," Hall said. "That and quarterback, because you've gotta get five guys to fit five (defenders) up, and nobody knows who those people are gonna be until after the ball is snapped, so it's a reactive position."

To succeed, Gregg believes the Southern Miss offensive linemen must first understand why certain situations call for certain actions.

The Golden Eagles have to realize, Gregg said, that they aren't simply running a play with pre-set guidelines and directions. Instead, they're executing concepts. And concepts call for adaptation.

"We’re learning why," Gregg said. "We had some why’s (Friday) from the defense. They were lined up a certain way. We saw it twice. We missed it twice. So we’re getting there. We gotta get to where it’s 100%."

Both Hall and Gregg acknowledged that the offensive line isn't a finished product.

The Golden Eagles ran 96 reps across all three phases of the game Sunday in their first practice with shoulder pads, and the defensive front seemed to control the line of scrimmage more often than the offense.

But, inconsequential early outcomes aside, all of those reps will be instructive. With 62 scholarship players last season, Southern Miss couldn't dream of fitting that much action into a single practice. Now with 85 players on scholarship, Hall and his staff can operate as normal, which means more opportunities for the offensive line – and everyone else – to improve.

Early on, the majority of the first-team reps have belonged to returnees from last year. Doss has manned left tackle, with Gerquan Scott at left guard, Briason Mays at center, Bolding at right guard and Paul Gainer Jr. at right tackle.

Notably, Mississippi State transfer Calvin McMillian has been unable to partake in contact drills because of a chipped bone in his hand.

"He's got some pins in it," Hall said. "Those will be getting out soon and he'll be back in full gear. ... He had a really good spring, got better. He's really matured as a human being."

Hall was pleased with the physicality on both sides of the ball in Sunday's practice, and the Golden Eagles – looking to play harder – believe they can bring that trait into the season.

“I feel like we’re going to be very aggressive, technically sound," Bolding said. "I feel like, as a whole, we’re going to move people off the line of scrimmage. I feel like we’re going to punch some touchdowns in, honestly."

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact601.com

Jones College’s practical nursing grads are ready for new challenges

ELLISVILLE – A pinning and graduation ceremony for 21 students who recently finished Jones College’s Practical Nursing program was held to celebrate their accomplishments while overcoming many obstacles. Completing the one-year program was a challenge for some like 31-year-old Le’Chasity Taylor of Hattiesburg. The single mother of a 10-year-old girl previously earned an associate of arts degree in veterinary medicine. After working in the animal world for one and half years, she decided to find a new career working at Forrest General Hospital which lasted nine years working for different departments including the pathology lab, clinic lab and as an acute care tech on the medical surgical floor. Still wanting more, Taylor pursued a career in nursing.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Hattiesburg, MS
Football
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Southern Miss#Golden Eagles#American Football#Liberty#Pro Football Focus#Fbs
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Hattiesburg felon sentenced to statutory maximum of 120 months in federal custody for possession of firearm

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office. The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after leaving the scene of a traffic accident Monday night. North Forrest volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Scenic Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, units learned that...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Maximus workers go on strike

On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
BOGALUSA, LA
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

932
Followers
331
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy