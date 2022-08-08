ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Little Giants open football practice

By Mike Trueblood
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rl7MN_0h8t5WFU00

CANTON — The Canton Little Giants are hoping to show what a difference a year makes when they took to the field Monday for their first official practice for the 2022 season.

Coach Nick Wright who is starting his third season, says preseason preparation totally changed compared to the past two years.

"It's changed dramatically for this year," he said.

"We haven't had an offseason the past two years due to COVID. We did everything we could but didn't get a proper season two years ago and then basically due to restrictions had only July to get ready last year.

"It's a breath of fresh air to have a whole summer to install things. We're a lot more ahead of where we were last year.

"That puts less stress on me since we've been able to put more things in."

The Little Giants prepped for Monday's opening workout with weight lifting and speed work in June followed by summer camp in July which was capped by taking part in the 7-on-7 camp hosted by Washington.

That gave valuable experience to the team's new starting quarterback Cale Barnhardt, who will take over the position from the graduated Nick Oldfield.

But Canton also returns runningbacks Lashawn Wallace - who missed part of the season to an appendectomy - and Joe Nichols who stepped in as his replacement. A strong safety, Norton also returns as the team's defensive leader.

The loaded offensive backfield will give the Little Giants a new look for 2022.

"We'll be a little more balanced this year," said Wright. "I don't think that's a secret with the two running backs we've got coming back this year.

Wallace and Nichols are among 21 seniors Wright can count on his roster this year. Canton graduated 14 last spring.

The Little Giants have 92 players suiting up from the freshman through varsity level led by a 25-member sophomore class.

"The last week of camp we had a complete five days with pads," said Wright.

"The attitude was great and the kids are getting ready to install lots of stuff."

Canton High School varsity football schedule

Aug. 26 - At Eureka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - At Maerengo, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 - At Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 - East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 - At Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 - At Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 - Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 - Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - At Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal

Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Canton, IL
Sports
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Dunlap, IL
City
Morton, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Canton, IL
City
Mendota, IL
1470 WMBD

Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Scattered showers & storms possible Monday, followed by a cool down

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This morning a storm system passing north of the viewing area brought some showers and isolated thunderstorms to those along and north of 74. The clouds associated with this system have been stubborn to exit, so that has helped keep highs and feel-like temps lower than forecast. No complaints for dodging another round of excessive heat.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
WASHINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nichols
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Giants#American Football#The Canton Little Giants
wcbu.org

Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn

A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen

GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
25newsnow.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man now faces felony Animal Torture charge

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man arrested for allegedly beating a dog in a social media video from July now faces more serious charges. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says Nicholas Prince, 39, has been indicted on a felony charge of Animal Torture, along with misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating second armed robbery in less than 24 hours

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating the second reported armed robbery in a 24 hour period. Police say this one happened at 9:15 A.M. Monday on West Howett Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland. A victim, found in an alley there, told investigators two males — both armed —...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

807
Followers
749
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy