Little Giants open football practice

CANTON — The Canton Little Giants are hoping to show what a difference a year makes when they took to the field Monday for their first official practice for the 2022 season.

Coach Nick Wright who is starting his third season, says preseason preparation totally changed compared to the past two years.

"It's changed dramatically for this year," he said.

"We haven't had an offseason the past two years due to COVID. We did everything we could but didn't get a proper season two years ago and then basically due to restrictions had only July to get ready last year.

"It's a breath of fresh air to have a whole summer to install things. We're a lot more ahead of where we were last year.

"That puts less stress on me since we've been able to put more things in."

The Little Giants prepped for Monday's opening workout with weight lifting and speed work in June followed by summer camp in July which was capped by taking part in the 7-on-7 camp hosted by Washington.

That gave valuable experience to the team's new starting quarterback Cale Barnhardt, who will take over the position from the graduated Nick Oldfield.

But Canton also returns runningbacks Lashawn Wallace - who missed part of the season to an appendectomy - and Joe Nichols who stepped in as his replacement. A strong safety, Norton also returns as the team's defensive leader.

The loaded offensive backfield will give the Little Giants a new look for 2022.

"We'll be a little more balanced this year," said Wright. "I don't think that's a secret with the two running backs we've got coming back this year.

Wallace and Nichols are among 21 seniors Wright can count on his roster this year. Canton graduated 14 last spring.

The Little Giants have 92 players suiting up from the freshman through varsity level led by a 25-member sophomore class.

"The last week of camp we had a complete five days with pads," said Wright.

"The attitude was great and the kids are getting ready to install lots of stuff."

Canton High School varsity football schedule

Aug. 26 - At Eureka, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 - At Maerengo, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 - At Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 - East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 - At Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 - At Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 - Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 - Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 - At Limestone, 7:30 p.m.