ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Harbor Freight Tools plans new Fond du Lac location near Johnson Street, Pioneer Road construction

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqZEU_0h8t5TbJ00

FOND DU LAC – As construction continues to refurbish Johnson Street and Pioneer Road, a new power tool company will soon move into the area.

Harbor Freight Tools eyed the former Best Buy, 335 N. Pioneer Road, for a Fond du Lac location, anticipated to open this fall, according to Harbor Freight's website.

The store sells hand and power tools for professionals and hobbyists alike, featuring brands such as Pittsburgh, Bauer and Hercules.

In addition to its variety, Harbor Freight is also known for its coupons and the company's emphasis on keeping prices at up to 80% less than competitors, according to its website.

Fond du Lac will be the eighth Wisconsin location for the California-based store, joining nearby stores in Sheboygan, Oshkosh and Appleton.

Best Buy closed in 2015 and the building has remained empty ever since, though the lot was included in the Forest Mall area tax incremental finance district created in early 2021 that prompted the current construction on Johnson Street.

Harbor Freight will join the recently-relocated T.J. Maxx store in the area, as well as the planned Meijer store. Also nearby is an upcoming Club Car Wash and a Kwik Trip, both under construction on North Pioneer Road.

For more information on Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

Comments / 1

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi

The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. Mary...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan Adds a New Key Component

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan has announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Blueprinters (GLBP). This acquisition is key to providing the Sign Shop’s clients and GLBP’s clients more options and services under one roof. Both businesses are located in downtown Sheboygan and will be incorporated at The Sign...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
SHIOCTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Fond Du Lac, WI
Business
City
Appleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
petproductnews.com

Carnivore Meat Co. Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Manufacturing Facility

Carnivore Meat Co., an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments, broke ground on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Wis. The new 28-acre campus will become Carnivore’s global headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Oneida Casino reopened after power line outage

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Casino across from Austin Straubel Airport which reportedly had no power earlier on Monday now is back open with power. According to a Facebook Post by the Oneida Casino, guests can now enter the casino floor after power has been restored to the building.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Freight Tools#Lac#Power Tools#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Harbor Freight#T J Maxx#Club Car Wash
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road. Prior to sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Food Truck Festival today from 4 – 8 pm in Green Bay

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for something for dinner tonight, there’s something for everyone on the menu at a Food Truck Rally. Shannon Heupel with the Green Bay Food Truck Coalition and her son Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Heupel visited Local 5 Live with a look at a food truck event hosted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plus details on a new app that will let you track down the food you are craving.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp

EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Rec director leaves abruptly, Port cancels activities

Officials tight-lipped about resignation, say cancellations, early pool closing due to staffing problems. A TRIO OF boys were among those who cooled off at Port Washington’s outdoor pool Tuesday. The city announced that the pool will close on Friday, Aug. 19, and the hours restricted until then due to a shortage of lifeguards. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

617
Followers
215
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy