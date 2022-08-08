ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Trostad Promoted to Director of Operations at Summers Manufacturing

By Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Summers Manufacturing has promoted Jeremy Trostad to Director of Operations. He will now support the production and engineering departments to help achieve company objectives. This includes working with staff and leadership to develop strategies for improving employee safety, customer quality management, facility productivity, cost reduction and product development.

Prior to his promotion, Trostad worked as a manufacturing engineer for Summers. He has more than 20 years of additional experience in engineering and leadership positions working for other companies in various industries.

Trostad grew up on a family farm in McVille, North Dakota, and earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Summers Manufacturing offers a “Field Tested Tough” line of tillage equipment, application equipment, land rollers, rock pickers and mounted attachments. For more information, contact Summers Mfg. Co. Inc., P.O. Box 580, Devils Lake, ND 58301, call 800-732-4392, email sales@summersmfg.com, or visit www.summersmfg.com.

Devils Lake Daily Journal

