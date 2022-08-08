The Colorado State Fair is preparing for the future. Here's what's in the 30-year plan.

The Colorado State Fair was the 26th largest fair in the nation last year, according to Scott Stoller, the state fair’s general manager. It’s a nice spot to be in, he said, but after a 2018 state audit revealed there could be improvements in the management of the facility and fair, the state fair board moved forward with a new vision.

The board last summer adopted a four-phase, 30-year master plan that contains proposals to relocate, enhance and construct some facilities.

“The CSF is at a point where investment in facilities and the site must be made in order for the fair and fairgrounds to remain viable,” states a portion of the master plan. “Assuming a status quo scenario with no facility improvements and increased building deterioration, it will be difficult for (Colorado State Fair Authority) management to maintain the fair’s relevancy, react to changing trends and effectively compete for consumers’ discretionary income given all the available entertainment choices.”

Crossroads Consulting Services, a market and business consultant based in Florida, conducted an economic impact study for the Colorado State Fair.

The agency concluded the state fair generated $43.7 million in direct and indirect spending and supported 506 full and part-time jobs in 2021. Year-round activities on the fairgrounds added $11.8 million in spending and 106 jobs for a total of $55.5 million and 612 jobs.

The estimated tax revenues generated from fair and non-fair operations in 2021 were $1.5 million for the city, $344,000 for Pueblo County and nearly $2.5 million for the state.

Stoller said once the master plan is completed, or ideally even before, some of those numbers could increase.

Each phase of the plan targets specific areas within the fairgrounds. Proposed changes in Phase 1 include renovations to Gate 5, the fairgrounds’ main entrance, the creation of Colorado Food Plaza along the fairgrounds’ main street and removal of the small animal and fine arts building. The carnival could then relocate and expand north, a move to strengthen the core of the fairgrounds.

The introduction of a new livestock pavilion would headline Phase 2 and is viewed by Stoller as a potential centerpiece for the fairgrounds. The structure would come with a hefty $30 million price tag, but the state fair is eager to invest in agriculture and community livestock.

“Right now our facilities have some limitations on what is the wisest and best use for the fairgrounds, and livestock and horses are a prime example,” Stoller said. “We can’t house some of these bigger events that are regional and national because of the limited amount of space we have here on the grounds.

“(The new pavilion) would be so significant for the facility,” he added. “It would be a monumental change for the better of our livestock program.”

Other key components in Phase 2A include a new community building near Gate 7 and additional improvements around that area. Phase 2B would reposition the carnival and other entertainment venues and subtract smaller buildings that contain deficiencies. A relocation of the amphitheater would expand the 4-H display near Gate 9 and community park near Gate 7, according to the plan.

The horse complex east of the events center would be renovated as part of Phase 3, and the rodeo would relocate to the southwest corner of the fairgrounds with new structures such as a stage for concerts.

A multipurpose facility would be the crown jewel of Phase 4. It would sit in the northeast corner and serve as a new spot for the Colorado Building and fine arts programs.

“We have beautiful concepts for the future,” Stoller said. “We need to figure out how to get the money to make those concepts a reality.”

State fair staff have drafted a request for proposals seeking an assessment specialist who could complete an internal financial overview and help staff identify where it should send requests for additional funds.

That could be through public and private channels, at the local and state levels, or grants. It’s possible additional requests are made to Pueblo County for funds, Stoller said, but there’s been no decision yet on which approach to take.

The fair authority's goal is to have a specialist on board by October and complete an assessment within a year of the hire. A roadmap on how to raise funds to complete Phase 1 and the livestock pavilion in Phase 2 are top priorities, Stoller said.

The estimated cost for all four phases is nearly $180 million and uses construction estimates from 2021.

The Colorado State Fair has received $9 million from the state and $600,000 from Pueblo County for Phase 1 and has around $6 million left to complete the proposed plaza area.

