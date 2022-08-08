ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Manitowoc election: Here's what to know about Tuesday's Wisconsin primary

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OweTU_0h8t5P4P00

MANITOWOC - While there might not be any county-level races in Tuesday’s primary election, there are plenty of statewide races to turn out for.

Tuesday’s primary will decide who moves on to November’s midterm ballot, which is topped by the race for Wisconsin governor.

Incumbent Tony Evers remains the only Democratic candidate for governor, so there will only be a Republican primary, which includes candidates Kevin Nicholson (who has dropped out, but his name will still be on the ballot), Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam Fischer and Tim Michels.

There will be both Democratic and Republican primaries for lieutenant governor. The Democratic ballot includes candidates Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez; and the Republican ballot includes candidates Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David King and Jonathan Wichmann.

State-level primaries

In addition to the race for Wisconsin governor, there are several other races for seats that represent the Manitowoc County area in the state senate, the state assembly and in the national arena.

State Assembly District 2

Democratic

  • Renee Gasch
  • Mark Kiley

State Assembly District 27

Republican

  • Amy Binsfeld
  • Tyler Vorpagel (i)
  • Patrick Johnson

State Senate District 9

Republican

  • Jeanette Deschene
  • Ruth Villareal
  • Devin LeMahieu (i)

U.S. Representative District 6

Republican

  • Douglas Mullenix
  • Glenn Grothman (i)

U.S. Senate

Republican

  • Ron Johnson (i)
  • David Schroeder

Democratic

  • Alex Lasry (he has dropped out of the race, but his name will be on the ballot)
  • Kou C. Lee
  • Sarah Godlewski (she has dropped out of the race, but her name will be on the ballot)
  • Peter Peckarsky
  • Steven Olikara
  • Tom Nelson (he has dropped out of the race, but his name will be on the ballot)
  • Darrell Williams

State treasurer

Republican

  • John Leiber
  • Orlando Owens

Democratic

  • Aaron Richardson
  • Angelito Tenorio
  • Gillian Battino

Secretary of State

Republican

  • Amy Lynn Loudenbeck
  • Jay Schroeder
  • Justin Schmidtka

Democratic

  • Doug LaFollette
  • Alexia Sabor

Attorney General

Republican

  • Eric Toney
  • Karen Mueller
  • Adam Jarchow

County-level races

While none of the county-level races needs a primary, it is important to note that there is one contested race that will appear on the midterm ballot — Manitowoc County Clerk of Circuit Court. Incumbent Lynn Zigmunt is running as a Democrat and challenger April Higgins is running as a Republican.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig is running unopposed for his second term and Coroner Curt Green is running unopposed for his fourth term.

Voting info and polls

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must be registered and present a photo ID, such as a driver's license. Registration is available at each polling location. To register, people will need to provide proof of residence with a utility bill, bank statement, driver's license, etc.

To find polling locations and more information about what will be on the ballot, visit www.myvote.wi.gov, or call your local clerk's office.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Sheboygan County – Unofficial Primary Results

Sheboygan County voters largely agreed with the rest of Wisconsin in the August 9 Partisan Primary election. Tony Evers, running unopposed, won the Democrat nomination, and Sheboygan County agreed with the State overall by approving Tim Michels as the Republican Candidate, topping Rebecca Kleefisch 8,322 to 7,591 in the County.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney

MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Roger Roth
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Patrick Testin
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: What you need to know ahead of the Wisconsin primary

In Wisconsin, there aren’t major draws in the primaries for both parties anymore — after several main U.S. Senate candidates dropped out to pave the way for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. So, that primary might not have the Democratic turnout that Republicans could have in the neck-and-neck primary for Wisconsin governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Election Local#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Democratic#State Assembly
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
captimes.com

Opinion | Wisconsin Democrats lose their Primary

One way to avoid false accusations of voter fraud is to do what Wisconsin Democrats did: end an election prematurely. What was scheduled to be the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 9 was made moot by a festival of group hugs by three of the top Democratic candidates vying to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed the primary collapse “72 hours of shock and awe.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

708
Followers
346
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy