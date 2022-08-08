Never miss a Cubs game (or any game) at Brick & Ivy Rooftop in Altoona

Brandon Wagoner dreamed of owning a Chicago Cubs-themed bar and made good on that dream in 2020 when he brought Brick & Ivy Rooftop to his hometown of Altoona, where he graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 2005.

"I had always wanted a fun place to go and enjoy dinner, live entertainment, and cold beverages all in one spot,” said Wagoner.

That dream started to take place when he found a property that just needed a little renovation to create the picture he had in his mind. The building was originally single-story, so with the help of landlord Mark Hanrahan, they designed and created the second story and rooftop patio alongside Hanrahan’s construction team. Wagoner was able to use his architectural background from college throughout the process.

But opening in 2020 came with its challenges.

: West O Beer in West Okoboji to celebrate 10th anniversary in 2023

“We were scheduled to open in January 2020, but with construction delays, opening day fell on St. Patrick's Day 2020,” said Wagoner. “Instead of opening, we received the news that all restaurants in Iowa were shut down. As we have juggled the highs and lows and unpredictability of the pandemic, we feel very blessed to have a business that people enjoy coming to and our regular guests and staff who have stuck with us and supported us as we continue the journey.”

The laid-back atmosphere, selection of drinks and great food all work together to create a space that has become wildly popular in a short period of time. Altoona resident Katie Wood remembers when they opened: “People would drive by and think they were the only restaurant in Altoona that was opened, but it was actually cars parked and waiting for their curbside. There were a few occasions they ran out of food due to the massive amount of orders. I finally went inside for the first time a couple of months ago.”

Wood was impressed with what she saw.

“It’s an awesome place to watch a game and has rooftop seating. There is a barstool at the end of the bar dedicated to a late local man and friend of the owner.”

Wagoner wants Brick & Ivy to be known for having the best wings, burgers and sandwiches. "We season and smoke our wings in-house. Our burgers are a brisket-blend patty, chosen for the flavor and uniqueness to the area."

He says their most popular items are the Parmesan Turkey Club sandwich, wings, Santa Fe Burger, Brick & Ivy Burger and the Salmon Avocado Salad.

“For larger, private parties or catering events, we work with each group individually to create a menu specific to the event with very few limitations," Wagoner said. "Some of the most popular include taco bars, burger bars and pasta buffets.”

He describes the atmosphere at Brick & Ivy as very welcoming. “Our main dining room is filled with 80 percent bar-height tables with extremely comfy bar stools. We also offer low tops for larger parties and eight booths on the main level. The lower-level bar seats 12 or more and has a passthrough to our patio for bar seating outside. We have 23 TVs on the lower level so guests never miss a game.”

Address: 400 34th Ave. SW, Altoona

Phone: (515) 381-7990

Website: brickandivyia.com

Distance from Downtown Des Moines: 11 miles

Hours: 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

The rooftop: The rooftop has stair and elevator access and offers indoor and outdoor low-top seating, “along with room for guests to belly up to the bar and watch a game upstairs on one of the 13 TVs,” said Wagoner. “We have four garage doors that open up and get the fresh air coming in even on a warm summer day.” The rooftop seats about 70 people inside and an additional 50 outside on the patio. Although the space can be rented out for events, it’s open to the public any night there is not a private event. “The views and relaxed atmosphere offer guests a unique spot for patio drinks or dinner,” said Wagoner.

Drinks: Brick and Ivy offers guests a full bar with a wide array of liquor ranging from wells to top-shelf options, specialty drinks, wines and beers. “We carry domestic beers on tap along with seasonal craft beers from local breweries around the state,” said Wagoner. “Our specialty drink menu includes a variety of mules, sangrias and vodka-, rum-, and tequila-based mixed drinks.”

Kids: “Brick & Ivy is a family-friendly restaurant,” said Wagoner. “We offer $5 kids meals that come with a drink. Our daily crowd tends to be a more adult crowd, but kids are definitely welcome.”

Events: “We host live music two or more times each month, featuring local artists and bands. We are currently doing Sunday Fundays with live music and rotating drink and food specials,” said Wagoner. “We host a bags league on our patio every Wednesday night through the spring and summer. This league offers competitive and social divisions, so anyone can join in on the weekly fun beginning at 6 p.m.” The best way to follow their events is through their Facebook page or website.