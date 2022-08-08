ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Negligent homicide charges dropped against St. Mary-Corwin security guards

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhwq4_0h8t5NYB00

Negligent homicide charges have been dropped against four St. Mary-Corwin Hospital security guards who were involved in an altercation in which a patient died in February 2021.

Anthony Virant, Anthony Ruff, Drake Castro, and Randy Vialpando were previously charged in the death of Mathew Jones, but in a motion recently obtained by The Chieftain, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner stated there was "insufficient evidence to prove the elements beyond all reasonable doubt."

"The case was dismissed because additional information was revealed through continuing investigation of the matter," Chostner said. "A previously undiscovered witness was disclosed and nuances in the pathologist report indicated that the evidence in the case was not sufficient, in my opinion, to sustain a conviction. Therefore, based on my evaluation of the case, and my ethical requirements, I didn’t believe I could proceed further with the case.

Randy Jones, brother of Mathew Jones, told Chieftain media partner KRDO he was disappointed with the decision.

"We wanted it to go to trial. We wanted justice for my brother. We are at a total loss for words. Disappointed in the district attorney's office. I'm speechless," he told KRDO.

In February, the four guards were charged after allegedly using force to restrain Jones.

The Pueblo Police Department reviewed 18 minutes of camera footage, which showed security guards talking to Jones prior to the physical altercation.

"At no point before 6:24 a.m. on the video footage does it appear that Mathew confronts, assaults or threatens anyone," an arrest affidavit for the security guards said.

"It appears Mathew is trying to resist the security officers' efforts of pushing him toward the door," the affidavit said of the confrontation that began when the guards began to push Jones in the hospital lobby.

"At one point, Mathew extends one leg and puts it on the door to the ER entrance. At this time, Mathew falls to the ground, and the security officers go to the ground with Mathew. While Mathew is on the ground on his back, one of the security guards (Anthony Virant) put his hands against Mathew's throat area. Another officer (Drake Castro) lays across both of Mathew's legs, one security officer (Randy Vialpando) attempts to control Mathew's arms, and the other security officer (Anthony Ruff) has his hand on Mathew's back."

"The video shows it all," Jones told KRDO. "The video shows him minding his own business. They say he was high on drugs, spitting on people, tearing phones off the wall, and the video shows the truth. He was sitting in the lobby minding his own business."

Hospital nurse Betty Weber told police during their investigation she went to the front of the ER and heard Jones saying he couldn't breathe. She told police she approached the guards and compared the situation to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

"Hey, this looks a lot like the George Floyd incident, and we all know how that turned out," she said.

Jones died eight days later after being transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for specialized treatment.

The death was ruled a homicide by Dr. Emily Russel of the El Paso Coroner's Office. Russel said other factors, including morbid obesity, methamphetamine and probable cocaine intoxication, and an enlarged heart with cardiac fibrosis also played a role in Jones' death.

Two of the four guards, Anthony Ruff and Drake Castro, have requested that records in their respective cases be sealed, and hearings on the matter are set for September.

Three of the security guards remain employed, according to Lindsay Radford, a spokesperson for Centura Health, which runs St. Mary-Corwin. The fourth guard resigned shortly after Jones' death.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO

El Paso County woman pleads guilty for 11-year-old stepson’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Zachary Sabin. His death was in March of 2020. According to court documents, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide. She was initially facing a first-degree murder charge. Zachary's father, Ryan Sabin, was also arrested and charged for his death.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Carefree standoff suspect threatened to shoot police

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect from an hours-long standoff in Colorado Springs on Monday reportedly threatened to kill police if they responded to a domestic disturbance he was involved in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he threatened to shoot police during a domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a call for a domestic disturbance incident in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir., just after 2:30 p.m. Police say a The post Man threatened to shoot police during domestic disturbance incident in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KKTV

Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening. Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Security Officers#Negligent Homicide#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime#St Mary Corwin Hospital
KXRM

Court receives Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation, hearing set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

13-year-old victim of hit-and-run, police investigate

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., CSP was notified of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on Highway 69 in the town of Gardner. The vehicle had fled the scene after hitting the […]
GARDNER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy