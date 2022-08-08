Twinsburg Community Theatre to present 'Mary Poppins,' sponsorships available

The Twinsburg Community Theatre will open the curtains again this fall with a production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins!” on Sept. 30- Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 – Oct. 9.

Twinsburg Parks and Recreation says it values all of the local businesses and their ongoing support in the community. Businesses are encouraged to become a sponsor for the 2022 fall production.

Opportunities are available to become an advertiser for the fall production by placing a program ad. This production will showcase a plethora of talent that the Twinsburg area has to offer, while drawing large crowds.

Sponsorship allows growth within the community and takes businesses to new heights for the residents. Parks & Rec says it is always open to ideas from sponsors and want to see them succeed in the Twinsburg community through these unique opportunities.

For more information regarding sponsorship or placing a program ad, contact Kayla Pickens at kpickens@twinsburg.oh.us.