Marion County property listed at $1.6M overlooks Lake Red Rock

701 167th Place, Otley

Get away from it all while still living close to cities like Pella in this home that overlooks Lake Red Rock. Enjoy the nearly 19 acres of land and buildings anchored by a 6-bedroom home that offers 5,500 square feet of living space.

Walk through the front door into the open-concept great room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features an extra-long island with room for seating, a built-in desk, cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The dining area and great room offer windows with views of the lake, hardwood floors and a door out to the deck. Also on the main floor are rooms that could be used for a formal living room, home office, music room or anything that meets your needs along with a laundry room with ¾ bath. The four-season porch allows for relaxation, no matter the season, with a view that can’t be beat. A Vermont Castings gas stove provides coziness when the temperatures drop.

On the second floor you’ll find the master bedroom with a 5-piece en suite including a huge bathroom with separate his and her vanities and a whirlpool area. Also upstairs are three additional bedrooms, a full bath and private reading nook at the top of the stairs with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a view.

The walkout lower level is perfect for entertaining or spending quality family time, with a game room, kitchenette, theater room and two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second laundry area and another nonconforming room to be used however meets your needs. Walk out from the lower level onto the patio area that includes an in-ground swimming pool and hot tub.

The property also includes an attached heated 3-car garage with a heated tuck-under garage, 1,600-square-foot heated shop, pole barn and two stocked ponds. The home uses geothermal cooling and heating for energy efficiency. The home is listed at $1,600,000 by Kathy Kooyman of Coldwell Banker. Contact her at (641) 416-0182 for a private showing or to inquire about similar properties.