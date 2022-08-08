ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Marion County property listed at $1.6M overlooks Lake Red Rock

By Paula Reece
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zc6B6_0h8t5Ku000

701 167th Place, Otley

Get away from it all while still living close to cities like Pella in this home that overlooks Lake Red Rock. Enjoy the nearly 19 acres of land and buildings anchored by a 6-bedroom home that offers 5,500 square feet of living space.

Walk through the front door into the open-concept great room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen features an extra-long island with room for seating, a built-in desk, cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The dining area and great room offer windows with views of the lake, hardwood floors and a door out to the deck. Also on the main floor are rooms that could be used for a formal living room, home office, music room or anything that meets your needs along with a laundry room with ¾ bath. The four-season porch allows for relaxation, no matter the season, with a view that can’t be beat. A Vermont Castings gas stove provides coziness when the temperatures drop.

On the second floor you’ll find the master bedroom with a 5-piece en suite including a huge bathroom with separate his and her vanities and a whirlpool area. Also upstairs are three additional bedrooms, a full bath and private reading nook at the top of the stairs with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a view.

The walkout lower level is perfect for entertaining or spending quality family time, with a game room, kitchenette, theater room and two more bedrooms, two bathrooms, a second laundry area and another nonconforming room to be used however meets your needs. Walk out from the lower level onto the patio area that includes an in-ground swimming pool and hot tub.

The property also includes an attached heated 3-car garage with a heated tuck-under garage, 1,600-square-foot heated shop, pole barn and two stocked ponds. The home uses geothermal cooling and heating for energy efficiency. The home is listed at $1,600,000 by Kathy Kooyman of Coldwell Banker. Contact her at (641) 416-0182 for a private showing or to inquire about similar properties.

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Des Moines’ Hurd Real Estate acquires four Hy-Vee grocery stores

Des Moines, Iowa-based Hurd Real Estate has acquired four Hy-Vee grocery stores and four Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores in two states. The deal increases Hurd’s Hy-Vee portfolio to 31 grocery stores and 21 convenience stores in seven states. Hurd Real Estate has worked on sale-leaseback agreements with...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Waukee, IA
City
Otley, IA
State
Vermont State
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
County
Marion County, IA
City
Pella, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
Radio Iowa

ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay

A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Ankeny woman climbs 17-story apartment for fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Ankeny woman, who is blind, climbed a 17-story apartment building to raise money for a local nonprofit that works for people with disabilities. Bettina Dolinsek does CrossFit competitions, but she’d never scaled up a building before, until Saturday in Des Moines. She joined...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening

A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Energy Efficiency#Laundry Room#Windows#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#167th Place#Vermont Castings#Spe
KCRG.com

After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
NEWTON, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Rollover Accident North of Knoxville

Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches

(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Ames Police Department investigating death at apartment complex

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of a person at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments. The deceased person was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy