Tribune-Review

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sued for no-show at youth football camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being sued after he didn’t show up to a May youth football camp that he agreed to host. In a federal lawsuit, FlexWork Sports Management alleges Johnson’s no-show incurred “significant costs” and created a “public relations nightmare” for the Connecticut-based company that runs youth football camps nationwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Miami Herald

Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers

After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Host 17 Players For Tryouts

Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up. Williams was once again among the team’s roster cuts coming out...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection. The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal. “It felt good. I usually do two-minute (situations) throughout parts of training camp, so it was pretty smooth,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “I don’t feel like it was anything different. It’s kind of like what we go through throughout. I usually pick a period or two out where I’m usually calling it, so it was easy.” Staley is expected to be back at practice Wednesday. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bear fears missing season with torn Achilles

Jakeem Grant, former Bears' Pro-Bowl returner, fears missing the season with a torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport. Grant, now part of the Cleveland Browns, is supposed to be going into his seventh season in the league. He played five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Bears four games into the 2021 season.
CHICAGO, IL

