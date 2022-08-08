ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

We Care Meals has served holiday dinners for more than 30 years. Now, it needs a new home.

By Rebecca Loroff, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
APPLETON - Over 30 years ago around Christmas, Ed Rathsack saw a need in his community. A lot of people had nowhere to go for the holidays.

He started by gathering volunteers to make a free Christmas dinner for what turned out to be around 300 people. The next year, they made a meal for 400 and added home delivery.

His independent charity, We Care Meals, has served holiday meals with few interruptions since then. This year, We Care Meals made and delivered around 2,000 meals for Easter, Rathsack said.

He hopes to serve an in-person dinner this Christmas. But his organization is confronting a familiar problem: Where to host it.

At first, We Care Meals held the annual Christmas and Easter meals at the Moose Lodge. After the lodge closed, it has hosted at the Capitol Centre, Camelot Bar & Grill and Riverview Gardens Community Center in different years.

This year, however, a new location is needed "ASAP," Rathsack said, or his organization may be forced to choose between serving and delivering meals.

Rathsack has a wish list for the next Christmas dinner: a dining room that can hold banquet-style seating for several hundred people, a large kitchen and a parking lot big enough for the fleet of volunteer delivery drivers.

A centrally placed location, he added, is a must to continue delivering holiday dinners throughout the Fox Cities.

Rathsack said We Care Meals is meant to "feed the body and nourish the soul" by turning strangers into friends around the holiday dinner table. People aren't just excited about the food, he said, but also that they have somewhere to go for a holiday meal.

We Care Meals' events also have been a way for community groups to show kindness to others and share their talents, Rathsack said. He praised the organization's "phenomenal" volunteers for their work in providing food, decorations, entertainment and gifts.

Meanwhile, "we're always looking for funding," Rathsack said. He said local businesses often donate food, but everything else comes from volunteers and monetary donations managed by Goodwill NCW. We Care Meals also regularly staffs the Harley-Davidson Brat Shed at 5322 W. Clairemont Drive in Grand Chute as a fund-raiser.

Even though they need to find a new location, and even though inflation and supply chain issues will have an impact on the charity's work, Rathsack said he was confident that he and his core group of volunteers will "figure it out."

"We want to keep (the meals) going," he said. "We'll do what we've got to do."

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

