2022 Abilene High volleyball preview capsule

 2 days ago
Abilene High Lady Eagles

Head coach: Caroline Cleveland (2nd year, all at AHS)

Last year’s record: 18-21, 3-9 (6th in District 2-6A)

Last district title: 2015

Last playoff appearance: 2015 (Lost to Arlington High 3-1 in first round)

Returning lettermen/starters: 5/4

Players to watch: Mia Cairo, MB, 5-10, Sr.; Amelia Carr, OH, 5-8, Jr.; Alexis Dolton, S/RS, 5-8 Sr.; Jadyn Hernandez, MB, 6-2, Sr.; Ryleigh Lawson, OH, 5-8, Sr.

Coach Cleveland says: “I am super excited to have the returners, plus adding in new players. I truly believe that we will be a force to reckon with this season, and I cannot wait to see the girls shine on the court.”

Notes: AHS drops a classification for the first time in program history. The school always has been in the UIL’s largest class. It’s also the first time the Lady Eagles have been in a volleyball district with Cooper and Wylie. … Hernandez was the outstanding blocker in District 2-6A last season, while Lawson was a second-team pick … AHS hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and hasn’t won a postseason match since beating Amarillo Tascosa 3-1 in the first round in 2014. El Paso Coronado beat the Lady Eagles 3-1 in the second round. ... AHS has made the playoffs 12 times since 2000 – reaching the region semifinals in 2007 and 2005.

– Joey D. Richards

2022 schedule

Date … Opponent … Time

Aug. 9 … at Weatherford … 6 p.m.

Aug. 12-13 … Bev Ball Classic

Aug. 16 … Clyde … 6 p.m.

Aug. 18-20 … at Pflugerville tournament

Aug. 23 … Wichita Falls … 6 p.m.

Aug. 16-27 … at Arlington tournament

Aug. 30 … Wichita Falls Rider … 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 … at Snyder … 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 … at Stephenville … 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 … Wylie* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 … at Abilene Cooper* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 … at Lubbock Monterey* … 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 … Lubbock High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 … at Lubbock Coronado* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 … Lubbock-Cooper* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 … at Wylie* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 … Lubbock Monterey* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 … at Lubbock High* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 … Lubbock Coronado* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 … at Lubbock-Cooper* … 5 p.m.

*District 4-5A match

