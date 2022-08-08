ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architect, construction manager double down in attempt to keep Appleton library within budget

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

APPLETON - The architect and construction manager of the new $40 million Appleton Public Library have doubled down on value engineering in attempt to keep the project within budget in a time of high inflation.

The extra work has caused several delays in bidding the project . Under the latest schedule, the bids are due Aug. 31, and the completion of the project is targeted for spring 2024.

"We don't know what will happen on bid day," library project manager Dean Gazza told the Common Council. "No one can predict that, but I can tell you that we put ourselves in the best possible position to bid and hit our target."

Representatives of architect Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) of Chicago and construction manager The Boldt Co. of Appleton recently summarized their diligence for the council.

Paul Coenen, vice president at Boldt, said high inflation and shortages in materials and labor have complicated the renovation and expansion project. He described the current market as "unprecedented economic times."

"In my 40 years in the construction industry, I don't think I've ever dealt with this much volatility in pricing, supply-chain issues and even hiring employees," he said.

SOM and Boldt, in conjunction with the city, have examined about 170 modifications in design or materials to lower costs, sometimes only to have market conditions change again, requiring another examination.

"This team has worked really hard to get where we are today," Coenen said. "I think that we've responded well to these challenges. The proof will be in the pudding when the bids come in, of course."

Senior designer Jason Fisher of SOM said the value engineering hasn't changed the vision or scope of the library as a community center.

"It's not a sacrifice of the space or of the quality," Fisher said. "It's more just trying to find creative ways to bring costs back in line."

Some elements of the design, like the library's geothermal system , have withstood the additional scrutiny and remain integral to the project. Others, like the $445,000 for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, have been cut.

"We already have all of the LEED strategies," architect Martin Rauber said, "so it's an easy savings, to forego the certification process itself, because the library is already following the LEED framework."

Gazza said the results of the bids will be presented to the Finance Committee on Sept. 12 and to the council on Sept. 21.

The existing library at 225 N. Oneida St. dates to 1981 and is considered outdated, inefficient and, at 86,600 square feet, undersized. The new library will total 107,380 square feet.

The library closed its doors in April in anticipation of construction. It is operating at a temporary site in the former Best Buy store at 2411 S. Kensington Drive.

The budget for the library project totals $40.4 million. The amount consists of $26.4 million in city property taxes, $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $12 million in private donations .

The private money will be raised by the nonprofit organization Friends of Appleton Public Library . It is contacting lead donors in what's known as the silent phase of the fundraising campaign. The public phase of the campaign will begin once the group has reached 80% of its goal.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Architect, construction manager double down in attempt to keep Appleton library within budget

Comments / 3

Gary Knebel
2d ago

How about building a "functional library center" instead of some museum-quality masterpiece with more wasted space than usable space ? Most people that go to a library to use its services, NOT to look at and admire the elegant architecture. What a waste !

Reply
2
Cindrow
2d ago

Appleton does not need a $40 million library. Waste of taxpayer money during these difficult times.

Reply
3
 

