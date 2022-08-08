ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

2022 Abilene Cooper volleyball preview capsule

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEpKi_0h8t58OX00

Cooper Lady Cougars

Head coach: Nora Campbell 19th year, all at Cooper)

Last year’s record: 17-23, 3-7 (5th in District 4-5A)

Last district title: 2015 (co-champion with Lubbock High)

Last playoff appearance: 2020 (Lost to Canyon Randall 3-1 in Region I-5A quarterfinals)

Returning lettermen/starters: 9/7

Players to watch: Marissa Chavez, OH, Sr.; Kylie Cox, S, Sr.; Lune Finch, L, 5-4, Sr.; Karrigan Parrot, S, 5-6, Sr.; Skyla Stark, RS, 6-0, Sr.; Mattie Tibbets, MB, 6-0, Sr.

Coach Campbell says: “I’ve got a good core back, and they’re very aware of what it’s going to take in this district, and I think they’re also very confident about what they’re capable of doing. This team, I already can tell they value and embrace their teammates. They’ve been working really hard and been competitive, which are good attributes.”

Notes: Cooper missed the playoffs last year, snapping a streak of four consecutive postseason appearances. A young, inexperienced team struggled in a tough district, but the experience should pay off this season for a program that’s made the playoffs six of the past eight years. Parrot was a second-team all-district pick, while Stark and Tibbets were honorable mention selections. Cooper won its first playoff match since 2002 with a 3-1 win over Amarillo Tascosa in the first round in 2020. The Lady Coogs then swept El Paso Horizon. It was their first consecutive playoff victories since 2000. Canyon Randall beat Cooper in the third round, ending the Lady Coogs’ season for the third consecutive year. Cooper lost seven seniors from that team, so last year’s struggles wasn’t too surprising.

2022 schedule

Date … Opponent … Time

Aug. 9 … at Hurst Bell … noon

Aug. 9 … Keller Fossil Ridge … 1:30 p.m. at Hurst Bell

Aug. 11 … Sweetwater … 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 … Wichita Falls High … 6 p.m.

Aug. 12-13 … Bev Ball Classic

Aug. 16 … Midland Christian … 5 p.m.

Aug. 19-20 … at Haltom tournament

Aug. 23 … at Jim Ned … 6 p.m.

Aug. 26-27 … at Wolfforth Frenship tournament

Aug. 30 … San Angelo Central … 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 … at Midland High … 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 … at Lubbock-Cooper* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 … Abilene High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 … at Wylie* … 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 20 … at Graham … 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 … Lubbock Monterey* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 … at Lubbock High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 … Lubbock Coronado* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 … Lubbock-Cooper* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 … at Abilene High* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 … Wylie* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 … at Lubbock Monterey* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 … Lubbock High* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 … at Lubbock Coronado* … 6 p.m.

*District 4-5A match

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Sweetwater, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cooper Rrb#Lubbock High#I 5a#Amarillo Tascosa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy