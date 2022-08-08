2022 Abilene Cooper volleyball preview capsule

Cooper Lady Cougars

Head coach: Nora Campbell 19th year, all at Cooper)

Last year’s record: 17-23, 3-7 (5th in District 4-5A)

Last district title: 2015 (co-champion with Lubbock High)

Last playoff appearance: 2020 (Lost to Canyon Randall 3-1 in Region I-5A quarterfinals)

Returning lettermen/starters: 9/7

Players to watch: Marissa Chavez, OH, Sr.; Kylie Cox, S, Sr.; Lune Finch, L, 5-4, Sr.; Karrigan Parrot, S, 5-6, Sr.; Skyla Stark, RS, 6-0, Sr.; Mattie Tibbets, MB, 6-0, Sr.

Coach Campbell says: “I’ve got a good core back, and they’re very aware of what it’s going to take in this district, and I think they’re also very confident about what they’re capable of doing. This team, I already can tell they value and embrace their teammates. They’ve been working really hard and been competitive, which are good attributes.”

Notes: Cooper missed the playoffs last year, snapping a streak of four consecutive postseason appearances. A young, inexperienced team struggled in a tough district, but the experience should pay off this season for a program that’s made the playoffs six of the past eight years. Parrot was a second-team all-district pick, while Stark and Tibbets were honorable mention selections. Cooper won its first playoff match since 2002 with a 3-1 win over Amarillo Tascosa in the first round in 2020. The Lady Coogs then swept El Paso Horizon. It was their first consecutive playoff victories since 2000. Canyon Randall beat Cooper in the third round, ending the Lady Coogs’ season for the third consecutive year. Cooper lost seven seniors from that team, so last year’s struggles wasn’t too surprising.

2022 schedule

Date … Opponent … Time

Aug. 9 … at Hurst Bell … noon

Aug. 9 … Keller Fossil Ridge … 1:30 p.m. at Hurst Bell

Aug. 11 … Sweetwater … 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 … Wichita Falls High … 6 p.m.

Aug. 12-13 … Bev Ball Classic

Aug. 16 … Midland Christian … 5 p.m.

Aug. 19-20 … at Haltom tournament

Aug. 23 … at Jim Ned … 6 p.m.

Aug. 26-27 … at Wolfforth Frenship tournament

Aug. 30 … San Angelo Central … 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 … at Midland High … 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 … at Lubbock-Cooper* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 … Abilene High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 … at Wylie* … 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 20 … at Graham … 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 … Lubbock Monterey* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 … at Lubbock High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 … Lubbock Coronado* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 … Lubbock-Cooper* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 … at Abilene High* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 … Wylie* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 … at Lubbock Monterey* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 … Lubbock High* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 … at Lubbock Coronado* … 6 p.m.

*District 4-5A match