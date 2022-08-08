ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Golden Corral has news about Grand Chute location after 2 years in limbo: The Buzz

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
GRAND CHUTE – About 2½ years after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Fox Cities restaurant is on its way back.

Golden Corral at 1169 N. Westhill Blvd. expects to reopen later this month. A sign on the door of the establishment says it estimates a mid-to-late-August opening.

The buffet restaurant chain closed its Grand Chute location, along with many others, in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden Corral’s website has said “operations temporarily suspended” at this location, which it calls Appleton, since it closed. The location’s phone has been disconnected for over two years.

Although the property’s sign has remained lit and the lights could often be seen on inside throughout the closure, this is the first update on the Grand Chute location since mid-2020.

A spokeswoman from Golden Corral’s corporate office told The Post-Crescent in June 2020 that the Grand Chute location would reopen in July 2020.

A post on the location’s Facebook page from June 2020 indicated it would soon reopen for takeout orders. The restaurant didn't reopen on either occasion.

Golden Corral’s locations in Green Bay and Oshkosh have also had their operations suspended at various times throughout the pandemic. While Golden Corral in Green Bay has since reopened, the Oshkosh location remains closed.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

