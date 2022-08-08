ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is an experience': Owners of Stewart Inn to open luxury cabin near Wausau this winter

By Melissa Siegler, Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago
WAUSAU – Looking to get away, but don't want to go far? A new cabin on Wausau's east side will offer the experience of a trip to the woods with the luxuries of hotel stay.

The Owl Ridge Cabin will open Dec. 15. Owners Randy and Sara Bangs also own the Stewart Inn, a popular Wausau bed and breakfast. They hope the new cabin will give people in Wausau a local vacation spot, while also attracting people from outside of the area.

"This is an experience," Randy Bangs said.

Tucked away in the woods east of Wausau on Owl Ridge Road, the 1,100-square foot cabin for two will have a full kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, large windows for enjoying the surrounding trees, an outdoor fire pit area and many other amenities. The cabin will be competitively priced, running about $260-$350 a night plus a cleaning fee of about $75, Bangs said.

He said the cabin has been a dream of his for about seven years. It will be considered the "little sister" property to the Stewart Inn. The cabin is just 10 minutes from downtown Wausau. Bangs said its location offers the privacy and seclusion of a trip to the woods with the convenience of having stores, restaurants and shops close by.

The cabin is under construction now, Bangs said, and they're using local vendors as much as they can. From the windows and cabinets to furniture pieces, the cabin will be as locally sourced as possible. The couple plans to open a second cabin on an adjacent property in 2024.

"We’re super excited," he said. "I think it’s a big thing for Wausau. I think it will do Wausau proud."

For more information, visit the cabin's page on the Stewart Inn website.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

