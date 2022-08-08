Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads

A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last week may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation.

As The Gazette reported, the dash-cam footage from a nearby car captures the moment surrounding the seemingly wanton shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski on I-70 near Denver’s Quebec/Northfield exit. He was returning home from work at Denver International Airport when a reckless driver in what police say was a stolen vehicle wildly zigzags through traffic, menacingly tailgating Piaskowski. Seconds later, a still unknown perpetrator in the stolen vehicle shoots into Piaskowski’s Subaru Outback before rear-ending a semi-truck, causing a multiple-vehicle crash. While Piaskowski tragically died, the perpetrator(s) fled and remain at-large.

As Denver Police investigate, Piaskowski’s death rips his presence from the life of his loved ones, namely his fiancé. Though the shooting seems a random, senseless act of violence, the underlying fact that the perpetrator(s) were in a stolen vehicle should resonate with everyday Coloradans as much as it does with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. Pazen was blunt speaking to Denver media last week, saying criminals driving stolen vehicles have “a sense of anonymity” that police commonly see “used in higher levels of crime, whether that's a shooting, a murder, a robbery, a burglary.”

Making matters more confounding for police, and unsettling for drivers, an at-home viewer of the dash-cam footage informed police their own stolen vehicle was visible in the video and involved in the crash. Though it's to be determined if the second stolen vehicle is related to the first — one reported stolen from Northglenn, one Lakewood — the perpetrators of this other car theft also fled and remain at-large.

Colorado Metropolitan Auto Task Force (C-MATT) data tallies a staggering 36,907 vehicles stolen statewide last year — more than 100 a day. Further, C-MATT reports 21,973 vehicles stolen in the first half of 2022, on track to eclipse last year's unprecedented mark by almost 20%. More than 75% of those thefts, 15,973, were in the Denver metro area. As for the city itself, Denver car theft has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 6,000 stolen through the first half of this year.

Some municipalities — namely Aurora, with a new, minimum 60-day jail sentence for first auto thefts and up to 120 days for repeat offenders — are promptly pivoting policies to combat car theft more intensively. Yet, it’s apparent there must be a concerted, statewide effort to stem the tide. Overall, the system is simply too lax.

Consider the case of Illya Culpepper, whom The Gazette profiled in a deep dive on auto theft last month. Culpepper was arrested for stealing four cars in Denver over two months in 2021 yet received merely two years of probation. Only two of his pleas included a car-theft charge. He eventually was made to serve a four-year sentence for a 2021 car theft in Douglas County.

The reality is crime-coddling policies are keeping dangerous, diehard criminals on the street to terrorize and imperil others. Colorado won’t eliminate its crime-riddled car-theft nightmare without consequential deterrence that criminals actually fear.