Nashville, TN

Here are five Nashville-area high school football players who just missed the Dandy Dozen

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
The 2022 Tennessean Dandy Dozen selections have been released and the list is being run from 12 to 1.

Narrowing down this year's list was not an easy task as there were more than 12 players who were deserving of the honor.

Here are five players who just missed making our list.

Demetrius Bell

McGavock

Position: Wide Receiver

Offers: Committed to Michigan State

247Sports Composite: Ranked No. 11 in the state.

What to know: Bell's had a lot happen in 2022. He transferred to Blackman in February, committed to Michigan State on June 8, de-enrolled from Blackman and transferred back to McGavock in July. Bell exploded onto the recruiting scene this year picking up 13 Power Five offers including Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and, most recently, Alabama in June. Last season Bell accounted for more than 1,000 total yards and 17 touchdowns with the Raiders.

Jeremiah Collins

Oakland

Position: Athlete

Offers: Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

247Sports Composite: Ranked No. 14 in the state.

What to know: Collins is a new face to the Tennessee high school football scene, moving from Louisville earlier in the year where he was ranked as the state's No. 3 player. Last season he recorded 19 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in leading Male High to a 6A runner-up season. Collins was committed to Louisville but reopened his recruitment on June 29.

Ethan Crisp

Mt. Juliet

Position: Linebacker

Offers: Committed to Vanderbilt

247Sports Composite: Ranked No. 25 in the state.

What to know: Crisp anchored a defense last season that allowed just over 19 points per game. He led the Golden Bears in nearly every statistical category, including 19 tackles for loss and four interceptions. Crisp chose to stay in state and picked the Commodores over Power Five programs like Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Joe Crocker

FRA

Position: Offensive Tackle

Offers: Committed to Mississippi State

247Sports Composite: Ranked No. 15 in the state.

What to know: Crocker narrowed his list of 21 Power Five offers and picked the Bulldogs over Michigan State and Wisconsin on July 18. FRA coach Justin Geisinger will likely rely on Crocker heavily to lead what should a relatively young group in his first season with the Panthers.

London Humphreys

CPA

Position: Wide Receiver

Offers: Committed to Vanderbilt

247Sports Composite: Ranked No. 21 in state.

What to know: Humphreys is one of the fastest players in the state this year. A state champion in track, he led CPA in receiving last season with 45 receptions for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. He holds 28 offers, seven from Power Five programs, and figures once again to be the Lions' leading receiver and one of the top receivers in the Nashville area this season.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

