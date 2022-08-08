Read full article on original website
BBC
Eurovision UK host city: Turin's advice to song-contest organisers
Mohamad El Zein still talks about how "colourful and diverse" Turin was in May. One of 650 Eurovision Song Contest volunteers in the Italian industrial city - with numerous events for locals and tourists outside of the arena - the 29-year-old says: "From 06:00 to 03:00 it was venue, party, venue, party."
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
buckinghamshirelive.com
BBC Radio 2 to announce Eurovision 2023 host city shortlist on Friday
If you're a fan of Eurovision you may want to tune in to BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show on Friday as the latest update on next year's event will be revealed. The Eurovision 2023 UK city shortlist will be announced during the radio broadcast on August 12, it has been reported.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland chairman says country could host again in alternative format
Date: Tuesday, 9 August Time: 22:00 BST Broadcast:BBC Scotland Channel. Scotland could host the Commonwealth Games again - but the format would have to change, says the country's Games chair, Paul Bush. Birmingham stepped in to host this summer when Durban was unable to do so and the Australian state...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother
Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.・
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
BBC
Cymru Premier: Wales' national league celebrates 30-year anniversary
The new Cymru Premier campaign kicks off this weekend - 30 years on from the competition's first season. Then known as the League of Wales, its formation proved controversial and divisive, but 20 clubs created history in August 1992 with the opening round of games. Of those 20, only two,...
Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder
Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
Tory leadership: Sunak frustrated government attempts to realise benefits of Brexit, Truss allies claim – UK politics live
Latest updates: foreign secretary’s supporters accuse former chancellor of resisting reforms to EU regulation as sixth hustings looms
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne surprise appearance headlines Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony
Legendary Birmingham rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful Commonwealth Games in fabulous fashion. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath received a rapturous ovation from the 30,000 capacity crowd at the Alexander Stadium as they provided a fitting climax to a star-studded closing ceremony.
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
