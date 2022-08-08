Read full article on original website
Learn Prohibition history with a glass of wine at Midway Village Museum in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Have you ever wanted to learn about Prohibition history while under the influence of alcohol? Here’s your chance. Tipsy History at Midway Village informs guests on Rockford life in the Prohibition era while adults 21 and older can sample drinks. On Saturday, re-enactors and historic interpreters...
Momma Palooza invites all Rockford-area parents to 9th annual event
ROCKFORD — The ninth annual Momma Palooza is taking place Aug. 20 with vendors, information booths, donations to local charities and more. The first Momma Palooza was held in August 2014 to commemorate breastfeeding awareness month. More in Rockford: New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
LADIWORKZ, a resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds, moves to new spot in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — When you work with Brandi Morris you can get exposure to the entertainment industry, resources to build your business and access to a co-work space. What you won’t get is sugarcoating. Morris has a way of bluntly assessing her clients. It’s a straightforward approach that...
Mass resumes Saturday at Rockford’s St. James after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed part of Rockford’s oldest Catholic church, but that will not stop worshipping from happening this weekend. St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., will hold a 4 p.m. mass this Saturday in the Beauvais Center behind the church. A suspected lightning strike hit the building’s roof on […]
Rockford artists bring ‘soul to the park’ despite the rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Soul in the Park Talent Show and Concerts” still brought out a crowd Sunday despite the rain. It was part of the “Live in Levings” series. Performers took the stage in Levings Park doing live painting, spoken word and musical acts. There were many vendors and lots of food too. Organizers […]
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Apple cider donut enthusiasts wanted at Curran’s Orchard
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Orchard is set to open for the fall on August 20. However, owner Pat Curran says only two people have stopped in to apply. The orchard is usually staffed by nearly 30 people. Last year, Curran says he had about 13. “I was proud...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Golden Gloves champ from Rockford to return to the ring for Rockford Boxing Classic
ROCKFORD — National Golden Gloves champion and former world-ranked boxer Angel Martinez is set to return to the ring this weekend for the first time in four years. The 2018 Auburn High School graduate’s return was announced Tuesday by Plus Seven Company in the lead up to Saturday’s Rockford Boxing Classic, which will be held outdoors under the Rockford City Market pavilion.
23 News Exclusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life,” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that. “I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan. He wasn’t sure at first, but Bogan wanted it to be African-American focused....
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
Winnebago County CASA hosting first CASA Royale fundraising gala
ROCKFORD — Going through the juvenile court system can be a scary thing, especially if you’re a child who doesn’t have either of your parents by your side. There are about 16,000 children in the foster care system in Illinois, according to Children’s Home & Aid.
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night
RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford’s East side. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us...
