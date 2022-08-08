ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Momma Palooza invites all Rockford-area parents to 9th annual event

ROCKFORD — The ninth annual Momma Palooza is taking place Aug. 20 with vendors, information booths, donations to local charities and more. The first Momma Palooza was held in August 2014 to commemorate breastfeeding awareness month. More in Rockford: New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill...
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park

My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’

BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers

Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Apple cider donut enthusiasts wanted at Curran’s Orchard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Orchard is set to open for the fall on August 20. However, owner Pat Curran says only two people have stopped in to apply. The orchard is usually staffed by nearly 30 people. Last year, Curran says he had about 13. “I was proud...
Golden Gloves champ from Rockford to return to the ring for Rockford Boxing Classic

ROCKFORD — National Golden Gloves champion and former world-ranked boxer Angel Martinez is set to return to the ring this weekend for the first time in four years. The 2018 Auburn High School graduate’s return was announced Tuesday by Plus Seven Company in the lead up to Saturday’s Rockford Boxing Classic, which will be held outdoors under the Rockford City Market pavilion.
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Broken Into Last Night

RS sources sent us this video and said this person allegedly broke into multiple vehicles overnight last night, on Rockford’s East side. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us...
