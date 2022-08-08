ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star

Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

