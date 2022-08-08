Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
Sooners assistant Cale Gundy resigns over ‘shameful’ word
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night after reading aloud a “shameful and hurtful” word off the screen
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Dallas Cowboys: Noah Brown is a top-3 WR, where’s the love?
I don’t want to alarm anyone, but Noah Brown is currently a top-3 WR on the Dallas Cowboys. The former seventh round pick in the 2017 Draft, the guy who’s NEVER caught a touchdown pass, the receiver no one cheers for, is on track to start in Week 1.
L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach
Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Why the Oklahoma Sooners will exceed preseason expectations & Big 12 predictions | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young predicts which teams in the Big 12 will exceed their preseason win totals according to FoxBet, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners, West Viriginia, and Kansas. RJ also predicts which teams in the Big 12 will fall short of their preseason win totals, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas State, and TCU.
‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star
Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas
Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago. When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot. The last...
The Riley Files, Episode 9: Lincoln Riley's coaching staffs at Oklahoma and USC
The hire of Lincoln Riley by USC invited an obvious question in those first few frenzied hours on Sunday afternoon, November 28, 2021: Which assistants would Riley take from Norman to Los Angeles?. He took several of them, but a few of them stayed at Oklahoma. OU and USC fans...
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Look: Missouri Little Leaguer understood ‘dream job’ assignment
A Missouri Little Leaguer clearly has his priorities straight when it comes to dream jobs. The young player has a unique but iconic answer. The phrase “kids say the darndest things” certainly applies to a Missouri Little Leaguer competing in the Little League World Series Midwest regionals. When...
