Football

Deadline

Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night

Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Pals Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Stage Hilarious Entrance Ahead of Show

Prior to Luke Bryan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” judge teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for a hilarious entrance. Ryan Seacrest shared the hilarious video featuring his “American Idol” pal. “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the sound over declares. Bryan is seen making a dramatic entrance, with Seacrest looking shocked.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show

When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?

MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shuts Down Fan Who Wanted Selfie During Live Show: Report

While plenty of Americans tune into morning talk shows to catch up on the latest Hollywood gossip and trending popular news stories, shows like the TODAY Show and The View have garnered tons of attention after piling on the onscreen drama. Lately, a behind-the-scenes feud between the former’s cohosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie has captivated audiences. Simultaneously, Joy Behar has made headlines after snapping at another individual on the set of The View.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination

This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ Apparent Snub of Alex Trebek on What Would’ve Been 82nd Birthday

Since Jeopardy!‘s longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, fans of the hit game show have been pulling for Ken Jennings to become the permanent host. Currently, the Jeopardy! champion shares the podium with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. However, when the latest episode of the game show aired on Friday night, fans were quick to criticize Jennings, calling him out for an apparent snub after making zero mention of what would have been Alex Trebek’s 82nd birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Voice and AGT Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Fans of America's Got Talent and The Voice are remembering Nolan Neal. The singer, who was a contestant on both talent competition series, died July 18, the Davidson County Medical Examiner in Tennessee confirmed to E! News. He was 41 years old. A cause of death has yet to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
