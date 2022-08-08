Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Strahan hits out at ‘haters’ and launches new show after fans call out GMA absence and new host is introduced
MICHAEL Strahan has hit out at "haters" after launching a new show during a break from hosting Good Morning America. The anchor - who has been absent from the ABC show for the past few weeks - appeared on the season premiere of The $100,000 Pyramid last week. On Sunday,...
NFL・
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Jay Leno Talks ‘The Tonight Show’, Apologizes To Jimmy Kimmel & Discusses Streaming’s Impact On Late-Night
Click here to read the full article. The late-night drama involving Jay Leno is still being discussed. Leno stopped by Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast and his old friend brought up the controversy surrounding his exit from The Tonight Show. Leno left The Tonight Show in May 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’Brien, a deal that had been five years in the making, and Leno moved to 10pm with The Jay Leno Show. However, neither show performed well in the ratings and after a lot of back and forth O’Brien left and Leno returned to The Tonight Show until 2014. Speaking to...
NFL・
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Pals Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Stage Hilarious Entrance Ahead of Show
Prior to Luke Bryan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” judge teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for a hilarious entrance. Ryan Seacrest shared the hilarious video featuring his “American Idol” pal. “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the sound over declares. Bryan is seen making a dramatic entrance, with Seacrest looking shocked.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock
Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?
MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shuts Down Fan Who Wanted Selfie During Live Show: Report
While plenty of Americans tune into morning talk shows to catch up on the latest Hollywood gossip and trending popular news stories, shows like the TODAY Show and The View have garnered tons of attention after piling on the onscreen drama. Lately, a behind-the-scenes feud between the former’s cohosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie has captivated audiences. Simultaneously, Joy Behar has made headlines after snapping at another individual on the set of The View.
The View: All of the Details on Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return
How's this for a Hot Topic? Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View. Hasselbeck, who was a regular panelist on the daytime chat show from 2003 to 2013, will appear as a guest co-host on the August 3 episode, according to People. In a statement, Hasselbeck said, "it will be...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Threaten to Boycott Show Over Hosting Announcement
Since 1984, Jeopardy! has drawn millions upon millions of game show fans on a nightly basis with its fun atmosphere, lovable contestants, and witty, welcoming host. Now, however, many of Jeopardy!‘s most ardent fans are threatening to boycott their beloved game show, some going as far as to call it “unwatchable.”
realitytitbit.com
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination
This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings’ Apparent Snub of Alex Trebek on What Would’ve Been 82nd Birthday
Since Jeopardy!‘s longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, fans of the hit game show have been pulling for Ken Jennings to become the permanent host. Currently, the Jeopardy! champion shares the podium with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. However, when the latest episode of the game show aired on Friday night, fans were quick to criticize Jennings, calling him out for an apparent snub after making zero mention of what would have been Alex Trebek’s 82nd birthday.
The Voice and AGT Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Fans of America's Got Talent and The Voice are remembering Nolan Neal. The singer, who was a contestant on both talent competition series, died July 18, the Davidson County Medical Examiner in Tennessee confirmed to E! News. He was 41 years old. A cause of death has yet to be...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0