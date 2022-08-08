Hampton County School District Officials and state lawmakers say they have procured $52 million for the construction of a new, consolidated high school in Hampton County. The recently consolidated HCSD is looking to consolidate the existing Wade Hampton High School from the former Hampton County School District 1 with the existing Estill High School from the former HC School District 2 into one new campus at a new location, and it now appears as if the plans - and the funding - are falling into place.

