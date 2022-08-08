Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
School district announces Principals, Assistant Principals of the Year
Two principals from northern Beaufort County were Elementary Principal of the Year and Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year when Beaufort County School District honored the 2022 Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2022 Summer Institute, the district’s annual three-day summer professional development conference, Friday, Aug. 5.
WTGS
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
wtoc.com
Nutrition, pay raise key changes as Beaufort County goes back to school
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Teachers are in schools across Beaufort County getting their classrooms ready for kids to come back, in hopes of the most normal school year of the past few. “Being back to normal, as “normal” as can be because the last two years with COVID everything...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County School District set to receive $52 million for new high school
Hampton County School District Officials and state lawmakers say they have procured $52 million for the construction of a new, consolidated high school in Hampton County. The recently consolidated HCSD is looking to consolidate the existing Wade Hampton High School from the former Hampton County School District 1 with the existing Estill High School from the former HC School District 2 into one new campus at a new location, and it now appears as if the plans - and the funding - are falling into place.
Mayor Van Johnson headed back to the classroom as a substitute teacher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s heading back into the classroom—as a substitute teacher. The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference earlier today. He says he has signed up to be a substitute in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system. Johnson says it’s a way to give some of […]
walterborolive.com
New leaders named to local schools
Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
WTGS
Savannah launches community survey to gather feedback on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a survey Wednesday afternoon to gather community feedback regarding their search for a new police chief. According to a release, the survey will help the city in finding out what traits, expertise and experience matter to Savannahians in their next chief.
Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
wtoc.com
‘The economy has really put a burden on people’: Parents struggling to pay for school lunch
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As a single parent, Diane Hall has taken care of Jaylin Parish since she was a baby. Last week Jaylin started her first day of kindergarten in the Savannah Chatham County school system. “To find out that I had to pay three dollars for lunch, it...
claxtonenterprise.com
Hagan Mayor Resigns – City now without Clerk, Mayor, one Council Member
A series of recent resignations have left the City of Hagan without a City Clerk, Mayor and one Council Member. To read the full article, which includes details of the series of resignations, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132.
WJCL
New Bryan Co. distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created
ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
counton2.com
Bond revocation hearing scheduled for Murdaugh accomplice Curtis Smith
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bond revocation hearing has been scheduled for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the hearing will take place Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Smith was accused of shooting Murdaugh in...
blufftontoday.com
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County
South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
14th annual Ready Set Go Back to School gives thousands of kids school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For over a decade, Ready Set Go Back to School has provided free school supplies for thousands of kids. And, on Saturday, that tradition of giving out free supplies continued—making the transition back to school as easy as possible for families. “This is our 14th year of the event,” says Donna Williams, […]
wtoc.com
Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash. Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before. They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler building new health care campus off Belfast Keller Road
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New health care options are soon coming to Richmond Hill. St. Joseph’s/Candler announcing today the health group will open a new 27-acre campus near the planned Heartwood development off Belfast Keller Road. This announcement promises a multimillion-dollar investment in a new way of delivering...
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022
In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
WTGS
Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
wtoc.com
Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
