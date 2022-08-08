ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

yourislandnews.com

School district announces Principals, Assistant Principals of the Year

Two principals from northern Beaufort County were Elementary Principal of the Year and Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year when Beaufort County School District honored the 2022 Principals and Assistant Principals of the Year during the 2022 Summer Institute, the district’s annual three-day summer professional development conference, Friday, Aug. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County School District set to receive $52 million for new high school

Hampton County School District Officials and state lawmakers say they have procured $52 million for the construction of a new, consolidated high school in Hampton County. The recently consolidated HCSD is looking to consolidate the existing Wade Hampton High School from the former Hampton County School District 1 with the existing Estill High School from the former HC School District 2 into one new campus at a new location, and it now appears as if the plans - and the funding - are falling into place.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Jasper County, SC
Education
Jasper County, SC
Government
County
Jasper County, SC
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson headed back to the classroom as a substitute teacher

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s heading back into the classroom—as a substitute teacher. The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference earlier today. He says he has signed up to be a substitute in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system. Johnson says it’s a way to give some of […]
walterborolive.com

New leaders named to local schools

Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
#School Teachers#Jcsd
claxtonenterprise.com

Hagan Mayor Resigns – City now without Clerk, Mayor, one Council Member

A series of recent resignations have left the City of Hagan without a City Clerk, Mayor and one Council Member. To read the full article, which includes details of the series of resignations, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132.
HAGAN, GA
WJCL

New Bryan Co. distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Bond revocation hearing scheduled for Murdaugh accomplice Curtis Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bond revocation hearing has been scheduled for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the hearing will take place Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Smith was accused of shooting Murdaugh in...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
blufftontoday.com

499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death last week in Beaufort County

South Carolina reported 15,956 new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9.7% from the previous week. The previous week had 17,662 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked fifth among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Carver Village residents push back against recycling facility proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carver Village is considering a proposal to build a new recycling facility but some community members want to throw that proposal in the trash. Southern Metals recycling has been here with Carver Village before. They presented their plan for the facility and how they want to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022

In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County fire leaves 2 injured, displaces family

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people are injured and a family displaced after a house fire in the Burton area of Beaufort County Tuesday morning, according to officials. Around 2 a.m., Burton fire crews responded to a reported fire on L.H. Nelson Drive in Shell Point and reported...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA

