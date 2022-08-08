Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
northeastern.edu
Roux Institute unveils plans for permanent home with support of Portland community
Roux Institute unveils plans for permanent home with support of Portland community. Plans to build a state-of-the-art waterfront campus for Northeastern’s Roux Institute in Portland, Maine, were overwhelmingly supported by members of the public who spoke out during a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday. “I think the future is...
visitmaine.net
26 Best Things to Do in Saco & Biddeford Maine | Experience the Twin Cities
Southern Maine has been a summer tourist destination for centuries. The sand, surf, and seafood — and in recent decades, the arts and food scenes — are unparalleled. If you’re heading to the area this year, here are all the best things to do in Saco & Biddeford Maine, the twin cities.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
mainebiz.biz
Portland to launch long-awaited bike-share program in tandem with Michigan firm, local sponsors
Portland aims to roll out a long-delayed bike-share program next week in tandem with Tandem Mobility, of Grand Rapids, Mich., the Maine Department of Transportation and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The Aug. 15 start date comes a year after the city announced the selection of Tandem Mobility, which currently operates...
mainebiz.biz
Holy Donut adds to Portland footprint with new office
A few blocks from Holy Donut's year-old Commercial Street store in the Old Port, the maker of Maine potato donuts is leasing new office space, at 30 Danforth St. "It was time for us to get back to having a space for our leadership team to meet in person and collaborate and regain the synergy that Zoom meetings simply don't have," Jeff Buckwalter, CEO and co-owner of the Holy Donut, told Mainebiz.
mainebiz.biz
Newsworthy people and performances for Aug. 8, 2022
Thomas College in Waterville hired Chelsea Moeller as vice president for advancement. Moeller most recently served as the director of donor engagement and capital projects for the Children’s Center. The Maine Dental Association in Manchester hired Therese Cahill as executive director. Cahill previously served as director of the Office...
mainebiz.biz
From the Editor: Mixed signals on where Maine’s economy is headed
While the ongoing pandemic has been an ever-present threat this year, I feel fortunate to have been able to get around the state more in 2022 than either of the two previous years. In the course of going to Mainebiz events or reporting stories, I’ve spent time in Presque Isle,...
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
WMTW
Portland restaurant workers push back on proposed minimum wage hike
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Among them is an initiative that would increase the minimum...
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
Wells Harbor closes for 4th time this summer from sewage leaks
WELLS, Maine — Wells Police announced Monday in a Twitter post that Wells Harbor has been shut down due to a sewage leak, the fourth time it's happened this summer. The harbor was previously closed on July 8, July 21, and July 24 from sewage leaks, according to the Wells Police Twitter page.
foxbangor.com
Maine Department of Education hosts second day of Educators Summit
AUGUSTA — Educators from every county in Maine filed into Augusta Civic Center this morning to take part in a day filled with various workshops. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education, commissioner of education Pender Makin said the point of the event is to create relationships and allow teachers to learn from each other.
Oh Deer, Why is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland, Maine?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
mainebiz.biz
Chipotle faces union-busting charge from former Augusta employee
A former Chipotle Mexican Grill worker has filed an unfair labor practices charge with federal officials, claiming the fast-food chain has blacklisted her from future employment for attempting to organize workers at the Augusta franchise. The claim comes just weeks after the Augusta store was shuttered under circumstances that employees say amount to union busting.
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
streetfoodblog.com
The Breakfast Serial – Mainer
Considered one of my favourite issues to do in Portland throughout the top of summer time is to get the hell out of Portland. Don’t get me fallacious, pricey Masshole*: I welcome you and your vacationer {dollars}. However I don’t recognize dropping each on-street parking spot within the Outdated Port, dodging pedestrians unfamiliar with the idea of a crosswalk, or ready an hour for a desk in any respect the Washington Avenue scorching spots.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations
In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
