Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
WMTW
Portland restaurant workers push back on proposed minimum wage hike
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Among them is an initiative that would increase the minimum...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
Immigrants' rights groups concerned about housing asylum seekers in Portland area
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of people seeking asylum arrive in Portland each week despite the city's announcement in May that it could no longer guarantee housing for those who presented. One option they are currently using is hotels acting as temporary shelters in South Portland. The city council...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
coast931.com
Portland sends 5 referendums to voters
The Portland City Council approved 5 citizen-initiated referendums for the ballot on Monday. The five questions that will appear on the ballot on November 8th include two that seek to place greater restrictions and regulations on short-term rentals and three others that seek to increase protections for tenants, raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025, and place restrictions on cruise ships entering Portland Harbor.
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
WMTW
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
mainepublic.org
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
mainebiz.biz
Chipotle faces union-busting charge from former Augusta employee
A former Chipotle Mexican Grill worker has filed an unfair labor practices charge with federal officials, claiming the fast-food chain has blacklisted her from future employment for attempting to organize workers at the Augusta franchise. The claim comes just weeks after the Augusta store was shuttered under circumstances that employees say amount to union busting.
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
foxbangor.com
Maine Department of Education hosts second day of Educators Summit
AUGUSTA — Educators from every county in Maine filed into Augusta Civic Center this morning to take part in a day filled with various workshops. Hosted by the Maine Department of Education, commissioner of education Pender Makin said the point of the event is to create relationships and allow teachers to learn from each other.
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
mainebiz.biz
On the Record: 6 Mainebiz Women to Watch alumni tell us what's new
As Mainebiz inaugurates another group of inspiring Women to Watch in 2022, we checked in with some of last year’s honorees about the biggest changes at their organizations in the past year and their goals for this year. Diversity, equity and inclusion is a common theme. Krystal Williams, founder,...
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: When it comes to startups, Renee Kelly has her foot on the gas
Renee Kelly is assistant vice president for innovation and economic development for the University of Maine. She serves as a liaison to the state’s economic development community and identifies opportunities for the university to partner with organizations to improve Maine’s economy. In addition, she leads the commercialization support and innovation programs of the University of Maine, including the MIRTA Accelerator program, Foster Center for Innovation, UMaine’s I-Corps Site and business incubation programs.
