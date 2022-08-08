Aug. 11—An ill-timed error cost Yakima Valley its chance at a huge upset in Corvallis Wednesday night. The Pippins needed just six more outs to win a second straight game against the five-time defending champs before a potential double play ball found its way into left field. Three batters later the tying run scored with two outs and a two-run single by Spencer Scott sent Yakima Valley to a 5-3 loss.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO