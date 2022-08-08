ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Late error dooms Yakima Valley Pippins in Game 2 loss

Aug. 11—An ill-timed error cost Yakima Valley its chance at a huge upset in Corvallis Wednesday night. The Pippins needed just six more outs to win a second straight game against the five-time defending champs before a potential double play ball found its way into left field. Three batters later the tying run scored with two outs and a two-run single by Spencer Scott sent Yakima Valley to a 5-3 loss.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire crews shifting from Vantage Highway Fire to Cow Canyon Fire

Firefighters previously assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire are now working on the Cow Canyon blaze burning north of Naches. The Cow Canyon Fire, first spotted Wednesday near Barbecue Flats in the Wenas Wildlife Area, is 30% contained — up from 20% Sunday — after burning 5,832 acres, according to an update from Northwest Incident Command Team 12, which is overseeing firefighting operations at both fires.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire crews respond to fire threatening homes near Grandview

Firefighters responded to a brush fire threatening homes south of Grandview Wednesday evening. The fire near the 1800 block of Canyon Road jumped the Yakima River and was burning on both sides of the river at about 5:25 p.m., according to a Facebook update from Yakima County Fire District 5.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One driver at Harborview, another in court after two high-speed traffic incidents in Yakima late Tuesday

One Yakima man is hospitalized in Seattle and another man appeared in court Wednesday after two separate high-speed traffic incidents in the city on Tuesday night. Yakima police responded to the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of an eastbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and hitting a power pole, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Mabton School Board chooses future over past

Mabton School District officials have been wrestling with a heart-wrenching decision for the past few months, but they’ve reached a sound conclusion. By opting to build a two-story addition onto Mabton Junior/Senior High School rather than buying back the century-old high school building and restoring it, they’re putting the needs of students ahead of nostalgic longings. The school board approved the decision July 25.
MABTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Federal relief funds, creative staffing keep 2022-23 Yakima school budget steady

A renovated auditorium. Decreasing enrollment. Increased funding and spending. These are a few of the details that were released in Yakima School District’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which was released for review on July 8, with public hearings this month. This coming school year, YSD plans...
YAKIMA, WA

