21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries
Unlike last summer when he was ineligible following his transfer from USC, Gaoteote is fully immersed in preseason camp.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Chip Trayanum Loses Black Stripe
Chip Trayanum is the latest Buckeye to lose his black stripe. Trayanum is the fourth Buckeye of 2022 to lose his black stripe, along with Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister and freshmen Kye Stokes and Caden Curry. Trayanum, an Arizona State transfer who switched from running back to linebacker upon returning to his home state of Ohio, is now "officially" a Buckeye after committing to Ohio State back on Dec. 25.
Ohio State football: Steele Chambers has found his role
It’s not super often that a player changes positions midway through his college career and is actually better at that position. Zach Boren did that in 2012 when he moved from fullback to linebacker. That’s exactly what happened to Steele Chambers. He switched from running back to linebacker last year and really helped the Ohio State football team.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Legacy Landon Pace Will Attend Notre Dame Game, Mason Short Hopes to Visit This Fall, Kayden McDonald Making Official Visit in September
An Ohio State legacy recruit has confirmed his next visit to Ohio State. 2025 tight end Landon Pace confirmed to Eleven Warriors this week he plans to attend Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Pace, the son of legendary Ohio State offensive tackle Orlando Pace,...
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
Raleigh News & Observer
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
‘Dolly Parton Day’ declared in Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared Tuesday, August 9, 2022 honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbus For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbus for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Columbus has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
FanSided
