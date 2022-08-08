ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Linebacker Chip Trayanum Loses Black Stripe

Chip Trayanum is the latest Buckeye to lose his black stripe. Trayanum is the fourth Buckeye of 2022 to lose his black stripe, along with Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister and freshmen Kye Stokes and Caden Curry. Trayanum, an Arizona State transfer who switched from running back to linebacker upon returning to his home state of Ohio, is now "officially" a Buckeye after committing to Ohio State back on Dec. 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Steele Chambers has found his role

It’s not super often that a player changes positions midway through his college career and is actually better at that position. Zach Boren did that in 2012 when he moved from fullback to linebacker. That’s exactly what happened to Steele Chambers. He switched from running back to linebacker last year and really helped the Ohio State football team.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
State
Kentucky State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Eleven Warriors

Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game

One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
Raleigh News & Observer

Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Buckeyes#Ohio State
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbus For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbus for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Columbus has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy