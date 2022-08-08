ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls Bridge Commission sponsors Lewiston Art Festival

The arts can build bridges across cultures, generations and geographies. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts as sponsor of the Lewiston Art Festival. Now in its 56th year, the 2022 festival is scheduled for this weekend. Pictured, from left, front row (sitting):...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Falkner Park summer concert series enters seventh week

Though summer may be winding down, the free summer concerts in Youngstown are still in full swing. These concerts, a collaboration between volunteers and the Village of Youngstown mayor and Board of Trustees, have been bringing music to the area on Friday nights for over 20 years. Musical acts this year have featured bagpipes to yacht rock, and lots in between.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Zach Williams to bring 'Heart of God' to Erie County Fair

Artist behind hit songs ‘Chain Breaker,’ ‘There Was Jesus’ to perform free concert. While myriad musicians have hit the road this summer to perform in hot, crowded bars, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters, dripping sweat and giving it their all in the name of entertainment, Zach Williams has taken a different approach.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Ray LaMontagne to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Ray LaMontagne, with special guest Lily Meola, will bring “The Monovision Tour” to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online at www.sheas.org or www.ticketmaster.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to...
BUFFALO, NY
Lewiston, NY
Entertainment
Lewiston, NY
Society
City
Lewiston, NY
wnypapers.com

'Boating Through the Years' at Buffalo Launch Club

Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats announces its 43rd annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, “Boating Through The Years,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Buffalo Launch Club. The oldest power-boating club in the world is located at 503 E. River Road, Grand Island. Organizers said,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Tickets for 'Disney's Aladdin' on sale at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday

Performances begin Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced tickets for the long-awaited engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a limited engagement through Sunday, Nov. 27.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County is 'Reelin' for a Cure'

All-female fishing tournament raises funds for women fighting cancer. “Reelin’ for a Cure” is returning to Olcott and Wilson harbors from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19. In its seventh year, the fishing tournament will host hundreds of women angling for prize money, bragging rights and the opportunity to raise money for women battling cancer.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Stephen Henderson to receive award, give address at Buffalo State

Broadway legend to share his story with Upward Bound students on Aug. 11. Award-winning actor, director and educator Stephen McKinley Henderson will deliver a talk about his career and how he participated in the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound program as a high school student in Kansas City, Kansas, during Buffalo State College’s Upward Bound banquet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Artpark: France's spectacular Plasticiens Volants brings outdoor spectacle to Lewiston skies

North American premiere of ‘Leonardo’ at Artpark on Aug. 20. Artpark & Company presents the return of Plasticiens Volants from Toulouse, France, for the North American premiere of “Leonardo.” The larger-than-life show will celebrate one of the greatest inventors of all time: Leonardo da Vinci. Guests will witness oversized, helium-filled, hand-painted inflatables depicting Leonardo’s ideas, inventions and visions floating weightlessly above the audience and moving through the skies as the sun sets across the Niagara escarpment.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

'Into the Wild' gallery opening to feature live birds and regional art

Opens Sunday, Aug. 14, at Kenan House Gallery in Lockport. The Kenan House Gallery presents “Into the Wild,” a collection of wildlife-focused fine art and photography from regional and national artists including Charles Brown, Dick Collins, Kateri Ewing, Judy Hartke, Dan Meyer, Len Rusin, Frederick Szatkowski and Jeff Tracy.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Child Advocacy Center receives 3-year VOCA grant

The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, has received a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant totaling $1,102,974 over a three-year period. The grant, which is funded by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will be awarded beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Woodlawn Beach State Park wetland restoration project slated for fall

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced a wetland restoration project will begin at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Erie County this fall. The $1.6 million project is being funded through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. “This...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston-Porter Middle School accolades

Lewiston-Porter Middle School announced the following students were named to its high honor, honor and merit rolls for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2021-22 academic year. Sixth Grade. •High honor – Hershveer Ahuja, Ella Bovanizer, Leah Chretien, Evan Connelly, Sophia Conti, Franca DiBernardo, Vena DiBernardo, Liam Dunn, Kiersten...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Ransomville Speedway adjusting 2022 schedule

Management of the Ransomville Speedway is making an adjustment to the end of the 2022 schedule. The Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds will be racing in a Big Block Modified/Small Block Modified Shootout. The Modified Shootout purse will be the same weekly purse as the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. The mods will race for $2,000 to win, $1,250 for second, and $1,000 for third.
RANSOMVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Heastie announces $1 million for an inclusive playground in Amherst

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday continued his annual statewide tour in Erie County and, together with Assembly member Karen McMahon, announced $1 million in state funding to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. Heastie and McMahon gathered at Amherst Town Hall to announce the...
wnypapers.com

Lewiston-Porter High School high honor, honor, merit rolls

Lewiston-Porter High School announced the following students were named to its high honor, honor and merit rolls for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2021-22 academic year. Grade Nine. •High honor – Alyssa Auer, Sarah Beiter, Lily Bovanizer, Benjamin Brown, Ashley Chamberlain, Leo Clark, Oliver Clark, Maya Colangelo, Brian...
LEWISTON, NY

