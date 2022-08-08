Management of the Ransomville Speedway is making an adjustment to the end of the 2022 schedule. The Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds will be racing in a Big Block Modified/Small Block Modified Shootout. The Modified Shootout purse will be the same weekly purse as the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. The mods will race for $2,000 to win, $1,250 for second, and $1,000 for third.

RANSOMVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO