FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Niagara Falls Bridge Commission sponsors Lewiston Art Festival
The arts can build bridges across cultures, generations and geographies. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts as sponsor of the Lewiston Art Festival. Now in its 56th year, the 2022 festival is scheduled for this weekend. Pictured, from left, front row (sitting):...
Falkner Park summer concert series enters seventh week
Though summer may be winding down, the free summer concerts in Youngstown are still in full swing. These concerts, a collaboration between volunteers and the Village of Youngstown mayor and Board of Trustees, have been bringing music to the area on Friday nights for over 20 years. Musical acts this year have featured bagpipes to yacht rock, and lots in between.
Zach Williams to bring 'Heart of God' to Erie County Fair
Artist behind hit songs ‘Chain Breaker,’ ‘There Was Jesus’ to perform free concert. While myriad musicians have hit the road this summer to perform in hot, crowded bars, theaters, arenas and amphitheaters, dripping sweat and giving it their all in the name of entertainment, Zach Williams has taken a different approach.
Ray LaMontagne to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Ray LaMontagne, with special guest Lily Meola, will bring “The Monovision Tour” to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online at www.sheas.org or www.ticketmaster.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to...
'Boating Through the Years' at Buffalo Launch Club
Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats announces its 43rd annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, “Boating Through The Years,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Buffalo Launch Club. The oldest power-boating club in the world is located at 503 E. River Road, Grand Island. Organizers said,...
Tickets for 'Disney's Aladdin' on sale at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday
Performances begin Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced tickets for the long-awaited engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a limited engagement through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Niagara County is 'Reelin' for a Cure'
All-female fishing tournament raises funds for women fighting cancer. “Reelin’ for a Cure” is returning to Olcott and Wilson harbors from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19. In its seventh year, the fishing tournament will host hundreds of women angling for prize money, bragging rights and the opportunity to raise money for women battling cancer.
'Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart' at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present a special double-bill evening, “Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus. A press release said, “The band...
Stephen Henderson to receive award, give address at Buffalo State
Broadway legend to share his story with Upward Bound students on Aug. 11. Award-winning actor, director and educator Stephen McKinley Henderson will deliver a talk about his career and how he participated in the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound program as a high school student in Kansas City, Kansas, during Buffalo State College’s Upward Bound banquet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
'WNY Home Run Derby' to raise funds for Susan G. Komen Foundation, other local charities
Officials of the Buffalo AAA MUNY Baseball league announced the first-ever “WNY Home Run Derby” is happening Saturday, Aug. 13, at Sheridan Park in the Town of Tonawanda. The daylong event will feature some of the area’s best hitters, competing in high school, college and open divisions.
Artpark: France's spectacular Plasticiens Volants brings outdoor spectacle to Lewiston skies
North American premiere of ‘Leonardo’ at Artpark on Aug. 20. Artpark & Company presents the return of Plasticiens Volants from Toulouse, France, for the North American premiere of “Leonardo.” The larger-than-life show will celebrate one of the greatest inventors of all time: Leonardo da Vinci. Guests will witness oversized, helium-filled, hand-painted inflatables depicting Leonardo’s ideas, inventions and visions floating weightlessly above the audience and moving through the skies as the sun sets across the Niagara escarpment.
'Into the Wild' gallery opening to feature live birds and regional art
Opens Sunday, Aug. 14, at Kenan House Gallery in Lockport. The Kenan House Gallery presents “Into the Wild,” a collection of wildlife-focused fine art and photography from regional and national artists including Charles Brown, Dick Collins, Kateri Ewing, Judy Hartke, Dan Meyer, Len Rusin, Frederick Szatkowski and Jeff Tracy.
BEOC's 'Community Day' at Explore and More offers fun & learning with discounted admission, superheroes, sweet treats, giveaways
Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BEOC), in partnership with Explore & More, will present “Find the Superhero Within Community Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 130 Main St., Buffalo. Organizers said, “Families can expect a fun-filled day of giveaways, sweet treats, superheroes, and more...
Child Advocacy Center receives 3-year VOCA grant
The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, a service of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, has received a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant totaling $1,102,974 over a three-year period. The grant, which is funded by the New York State Office of Victim Services, will be awarded beginning Oct. 1, 2022,...
Woodlawn Beach State Park wetland restoration project slated for fall
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced a wetland restoration project will begin at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Erie County this fall. The $1.6 million project is being funded through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. “This...
Lewiston-Porter Middle School accolades
Lewiston-Porter Middle School announced the following students were named to its high honor, honor and merit rolls for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2021-22 academic year. Sixth Grade. •High honor – Hershveer Ahuja, Ella Bovanizer, Leah Chretien, Evan Connelly, Sophia Conti, Franca DiBernardo, Vena DiBernardo, Liam Dunn, Kiersten...
Ransomville Speedway adjusting 2022 schedule
Management of the Ransomville Speedway is making an adjustment to the end of the 2022 schedule. The Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds will be racing in a Big Block Modified/Small Block Modified Shootout. The Modified Shootout purse will be the same weekly purse as the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. The mods will race for $2,000 to win, $1,250 for second, and $1,000 for third.
Heastie announces $1 million for an inclusive playground in Amherst
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday continued his annual statewide tour in Erie County and, together with Assembly member Karen McMahon, announced $1 million in state funding to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. Heastie and McMahon gathered at Amherst Town Hall to announce the...
Lewiston-Porter High School high honor, honor, merit rolls
Lewiston-Porter High School announced the following students were named to its high honor, honor and merit rolls for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2021-22 academic year. Grade Nine. •High honor – Alyssa Auer, Sarah Beiter, Lily Bovanizer, Benjamin Brown, Ashley Chamberlain, Leo Clark, Oliver Clark, Maya Colangelo, Brian...
Niagara County clerk reminds pistol permit seekers that application rules change Aug. 31
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski on Wednesday reminded those who are planning to submit an application for a pistol permit that they must submit their paperwork by Aug. 31, or they will have to start the process over when new state legislation takes effect Sept. 1. “There are a...
