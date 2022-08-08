Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E PrestonLancaster, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Antelope Valley Press
A small(ish) community with big city problems
It was quite the weekend in the Antelope Valley. Law enforcement was busy with everything from accident investigations to a homicide. It seems to be commonplace these days, as crime and fatal collisions appear to be on the rise in Lancaster and Palmdale.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist killed on J-8 in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months. This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
Antelope Valley Press
RNC cuts ribbon on community center
PALMDALE — The Republican National Committee opened a community center in Palmdale, last week, that will be focused on serving members of the veteran, Hispanic and faith-based communities. However, any verified organization that is actively giving back to the community will be allowed to use the space upon review...
Antelope Valley Press
Edwards AFB celebrates new school
EDWARDS AFB — Local, state and federal officials celebrated the opening of the Desert Junior Senior High School, on Tuesday, as part of a $180 million, 220,000-square-foot replacement educational complex some 10 years in the making. The overall effort was enabled through the Department of Defense’s Office of Local...
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Zip Gun
On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26. Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery. Delcid was expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegations.
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit
The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Murderer’s petition for re-sentencing in crime is denied
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on Monday, denied a Palmdale woman’s petition for re-sentencing in the death of her 23-month-old son. The boy died after 45 days in the hospital, following a severe beating by Rosie Lee Wilson’s live-in boyfriend.
2urbangirls.com
Two arrested on drug distribution charges
LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Antelope Valley Press
Study links high crime to outlets for alcohol
PALMDALE — A study by a University of California Berkley researcher shows a correlation between a higher density of alcohol outlets and more crime in portions of Palmdale. Pueblo y Salud, an organization dedicated to reducing alcohol and tobacco disparities in the community, presented the study to the Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday. The purpose of the study was to prevent data to support the organization’s effort to prevent new Conditional Use Permits for alcohol sales in areas of Palmdale that already have high density.
theavtimes.com
Judge denies re-sentencing bid for Palmdale mother convicted in toddler’s death
A judge Monday rejected a bid for re-sentencing by a Palmdale woman convicted of second-degree murder for the 2014 death of her toddler, who lingered in a vegetative state for more than a month after being beaten by her live-in boyfriend. In a 28-page written ruling, Superior Court Judge Daviann...
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession, and Multiple Warrants. On August 3, 2022, just before 3:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and make sudden unsafe lane changes on Alameda St. just off the freeway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 36-year-old Arbi Derarakelian of Glendale. Derarakelian was unable to provide the officer with a driver’s license. Assisting officers arrived, and a search of Derarakelian produced a methamphetamine pipe and a credit card belonging to another individual. A search of Derarakelian vehicle produced a second methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Derarakelian (who initially provided officers with a false name) had several warrants out for his arrest and that he was on active probation. Derarakelian was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, impersonation, possessing a controlled substance, and his outstanding warrants.
