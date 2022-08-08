ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

A small(ish) community with big city problems

It was quite the weekend in the Antelope Valley. Law enforcement was busy with everything from accident investigations to a homicide. It seems to be commonplace these days, as crime and fatal collisions appear to be on the rise in Lancaster and Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist killed on J-8 in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Another motorcycle rider was killed in a collision, on Sunday, the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the Antelope Valley, in recent months. This collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

RNC cuts ribbon on community center

PALMDALE — The Republican National Committee opened a community center in Palmdale, last week, that will be focused on serving members of the veteran, Hispanic and faith-based communities. However, any verified organization that is actively giving back to the community will be allowed to use the space upon review...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Edwards AFB celebrates new school

EDWARDS AFB — Local, state and federal officials celebrated the opening of the Desert Junior Senior High School, on Tuesday, as part of a $180 million, 220,000-square-foot replacement educational complex some 10 years in the making. The overall effort was enabled through the Department of Defense’s Office of Local...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
burbankpd.org

Man Arrested For Zip Gun

On August 5, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., a patrol officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration, a violation of the California Penal Code, in the area of Providencia Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard. The officer engaged the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, in a conversation, which led to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26. Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery. Delcid was expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegations.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KGET

Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Murderer’s petition for re-sentencing in crime is denied

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on Monday, denied a Palmdale woman’s petition for re-sentencing in the death of her 23-month-old son. The boy died after 45 days in the hospital, following a severe beating by Rosie Lee Wilson’s live-in boyfriend.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested on drug distribution charges

LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Study links high crime to outlets for alcohol

PALMDALE — A study by a University of California Berkley researcher shows a correlation between a higher density of alcohol outlets and more crime in portions of Palmdale. Pueblo y Salud, an organization dedicated to reducing alcohol and tobacco disparities in the community, presented the study to the Palmdale City Council, on Wednesday. The purpose of the study was to prevent data to support the organization’s effort to prevent new Conditional Use Permits for alcohol sales in areas of Palmdale that already have high density.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession, and Multiple Warrants. On August 3, 2022, just before 3:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and make sudden unsafe lane changes on Alameda St. just off the freeway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 36-year-old Arbi Derarakelian of Glendale. Derarakelian was unable to provide the officer with a driver’s license. Assisting officers arrived, and a search of Derarakelian produced a methamphetamine pipe and a credit card belonging to another individual. A search of Derarakelian vehicle produced a second methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Derarakelian (who initially provided officers with a false name) had several warrants out for his arrest and that he was on active probation. Derarakelian was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, impersonation, possessing a controlled substance, and his outstanding warrants.
GLENDALE, CA

