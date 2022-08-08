ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandanch, NY

PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters

ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Mailing Threatening Letters to LGBTQ+ Affiliated Individuals

On August 3rd, in federal court in Central Islip, United States District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced Robert Fehring to 30 months in prison for mailing more than 60 letters to LGBTQ+ affiliated individuals, organizations and businesses, many of which contained threats to kill, shoot, and bomb the recipients. Fehring pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2022.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼

Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Joshua Lekanides, 30, of Ridge was pulled over on Montauk Highway just before 3 a.m. on August...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nomiya Japanese Restaurant Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall

Nomiya, a new Japanese restaurant, has opened at Roosevelt Field Mall. Touting itself as serving up traditional Japanese fare blended with modern elements, according to a story in Long Island Business News, Nomiya was created by the founders of New York City’s Keki Modern Cakes known for its bouncy cheesecake.
ROOSEVELT, NY
longisland.com

MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery

GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Police seek man in Kings Park grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who used a stolen credit card at a. gas station in Port Jefferson last month. A man used a stolen credit card at Sunoco, located at 240...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

