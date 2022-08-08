Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
The Subway Series Still WorksIBWAANew York City, NY
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays and Watermill Gives Back To The Community
If Pump One at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... by Staff Writer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Body recovered in Broad Channel identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez
The body of a person found floating in Broad Channel near Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, was identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez, Nassau County police said. Gutierrez, 30, went swimming off Rockaway Beach on Monday night. Emergency responders responded to Beach 13th Street and Seagirt Boulevard near 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters
ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
27east.com
PHOTOS: Gala In Your Garden Held to Benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Individuals hosted a “Gala In Your Garden” on Saturday to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Participants enjoyed a curated catered meal in their homes for themselves and their guests. GREG... more. Lee Zeldin fancies himself tough on crime and a supporter of families and law enforcement. But for...
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
longisland.com
Long Island Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Mailing Threatening Letters to LGBTQ+ Affiliated Individuals
On August 3rd, in federal court in Central Islip, United States District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced Robert Fehring to 30 months in prison for mailing more than 60 letters to LGBTQ+ affiliated individuals, organizations and businesses, many of which contained threats to kill, shoot, and bomb the recipients. Fehring pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2022.
With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼
Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
longisland.com
Legislator Drucker, Community Partners Celebrate National Night Out at Hicksville’s Broadway Commons
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out, an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of communities each year on the...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Joshua Lekanides, 30, of Ridge was pulled over on Montauk Highway just before 3 a.m. on August...
islipbulletin.net
Man arrested for over a dozen burglaries in Town of Islip
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
longisland.com
Nomiya Japanese Restaurant Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall
Nomiya, a new Japanese restaurant, has opened at Roosevelt Field Mall. Touting itself as serving up traditional Japanese fare blended with modern elements, according to a story in Long Island Business News, Nomiya was created by the founders of New York City’s Keki Modern Cakes known for its bouncy cheesecake.
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
longisland.com
MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery
GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
Police seek man in Kings Park grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who used a stolen credit card at a. gas station in Port Jefferson last month. A man used a stolen credit card at Sunoco, located at 240...
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
