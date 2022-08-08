ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, ME

lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

NY men convicted in connection with deadly 2016 Rangeley incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two New York men have been convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a deadly incident in 2016 in Rangeley. According to federal court documents and evidence presented at trial, 51-year-old Andrew Muller and 42-year-old Robert Holland came up with a plan to steal drugs from a Rangeley residence.
RANGELEY, ME
Q106.5

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for 9 weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Unity man faces charges after incident in Montville

MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Unity man is facing numerous charges after an incident in Montville on Tuesday. Aaron Nickerson, 47, is charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing as well as other charges. The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a...
MONTVILLE, ME
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
wgan.com

Police arrest Unity man following standoff

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
penbaypilot.com

Rockland police investigating pistol whipping of juvenile

ROCKLAND — Rockland police are investigating the alleged pistol whipping to a juvenile by another teen. According to a press release posted on the department’s Facebook page Aug. 8, Rockland Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen Aug. 6 in regards to a juvenile who had been assaulted by another juvenile.
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - The Jackman road that was closed after a washout is back open. The Jackman-Moose River Fire Department said that Maine D-O-T has confirmed Route 15 is now open. Part of the road was closed after heavy rainfall caused a culvert to fail. It’s forced a lengthy...
JACKMAN, ME
WGME

Maine State Police investigating death in Oxford County town

MEXICO, Maine (WGME) -- A death in the Oxford County town of Mexico is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. A spokesperson for State Police confirmed detectives are assisting Mexico Police with the investigation. Few details have been released by either agency but investigators confirm the...
B98.5

Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson

According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
MEXICO, ME
wabi.tv

New York man sentenced for 2020 Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man will spend more than eight years behind bars for a 2020 Bangor murder. Khalid Harris, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter for the murder of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. In December of 2020, police were called to a...
BANGOR, ME

