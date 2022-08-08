Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Abrams introduces economic agenda
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she wants to use the state’s budget surplus to focus on residents. Abrams unveiled her economic plan Tuesday evening. She says her priority is putting money back into Georgians’ pockets. The plan includes expanding the skilled workforce, restoring free technical college, funding need-based aid for college and raises for some state employees.
Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived
City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
wuga.org
Athens Neighborhood Health Center Hosting Open Houses
There will also be an Open House at College Avenue location Wednesday. The Athens Neighborhood Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week this week with a series of open houses. The organization is kicking off events at the Hilsman School facility Tuesday. Jennifer Richardson is Director of Marketing and Outreach at the nonprofit.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Former CCSD principal likely to become next superintendent
The Clarke County Board of Education has selected a finalist for Superintendent. On Monday, the school board announced Dr. Robbie Hooker as the sole finalist for the district superintendent. Pending final approval of the board later this month, Dr. Hooker will assume full responsibilities effective October 10, 2022. Current Superintendent...
CBS 46
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side
There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
wuga.org
Board of Education Announces Sole Finalist for Superintendent
The Clarke County Board of Education has selected a finalist for Superintendent. Monday, the school board announced Dr. Robbie Hooker as the sole finalist for the district Superintendent. Pending final approval of the board later this month, Dr. Hooker will assume full responsibilities effective October 10, 2022. Current Superintendent, Dr. Xernona Thomas announced last year that she would retire at the end of this year. A former principal at Clarke County High School, Dr. Hooker currently serves as the Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools, a position he has held since 2019.
accesswdun.com
Hall County drivers to experience delays on I-985 this week
The Georgia Department of Transportation has warned Hall County drivers about potential delays on I-985 northbound this week. GDOT will do slab replacement and spall repair on the roadway between mile markers 11 and 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane will be closed...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
accesswdun.com
Revitalization plan released for Athens Street and Highway 129 South Corridors
The City of Gainesville recently released its master plan for the Athens Street Highway and Highway 129 South Corridor revitalization. This project aims to improve these areas, which serve as entrances to Gainesville and as historical landmarks for the Black community. The Athens Street area was once a thriving spot...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Red and Black
Athens restaurant recommendations for every scenario
What's the best place to eat when you're visiting Athens? Well, it depends. Different situations require different menus, vibes, price points and location. Our dining team has recommendations for all kinds of scenarios, from a dinner out with a larger group to special occasions. We even explain why a downtown pub is one of the best places for a business lunch meeting.
wrwh.com
NGTC Practical Nursing Students Receive Pins
(Clarkesville) – North Georgia Technical College’s Practical Nursing students from the Currahee campus recently received their pins in a private graduation ceremony at the college. Pinning ceremonies are a traditional nursing practice that honors students prior to beginning their careers in healthcare. The following Practical Nursing students received...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Monroe Local News
Paddle boards will not be allowed on Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir
Kayaks and electric power boats will still be allowed on the reservoir. Anglers, kayakers and canoeists will still have access to the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir but there will be no move to allow paddle boards on the lake, according to Jimmy Parker of Precision Planning, project manager for HLCRR. The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board (HLCRMB) and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) after requests had been made to make that change to the rules.
