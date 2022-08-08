ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
PennLive.com

Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss

Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TWO WINS AWAY FROM WORLD SERIES

(Whitestown, IN)--Don’t expect much activity around Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon. That’s because much of the town will be either literally or figuratively in Whitestown as a group of Hagerstown kids compete for a spot in the Little League World Series. "It's one of those situations where the town kind of shuts down," said Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy. Hagerstown now represents all of Indiana and is now just two wins away from a trip to Pennsylvania for the World Series. "This is an opportunity that a lot of these kids are never going to get again," Murphy added). The team takes on Kentucky at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
WTAJ

Centre County coroner called after person was electrocuted

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted. It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two vehicle crash in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy