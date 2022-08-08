Read full article on original website
Hagerstown Little League representing Indiana on ESPN
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hagerstown is rallying around some of its youngest athletes as they compete for a chance at the Little League World Series. The town of less then 2,000 was decked out in purple Monday night. While hundreds watched from the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, even more were watching at home […]
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
Delaware hands Pa. Little League champs Hollidaysburg first regional loss
Delaware’s Naamans Little League used a three-run sixth inning Tuesday to topple Pa. champion Hollidaysburg 5-4 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament at Bristol, CT. An Alex Dively two-run double in the bottom of the sixth did pull Hollidaysburg within a run. However, Namaans pitcher Josh Stiebel responded by retiring Ty McGough on a pop-up to right, and getting Braden Hatch on strikes, to end it.
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
Company negotiating with Penn State for campus hotels buys 2 more in Happy Valley
Scholar Hotel Group, founded by a PSU alum, recently purchased two Marriott properties in the State College area.
Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TWO WINS AWAY FROM WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown, IN)--Don’t expect much activity around Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon. That’s because much of the town will be either literally or figuratively in Whitestown as a group of Hagerstown kids compete for a spot in the Little League World Series. "It's one of those situations where the town kind of shuts down," said Hagerstown Little League President Shawn Murphy. Hagerstown now represents all of Indiana and is now just two wins away from a trip to Pennsylvania for the World Series. "This is an opportunity that a lot of these kids are never going to get again," Murphy added). The team takes on Kentucky at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history
Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Letters: Many reasons to rebrand in Bellefonte; Leaders must step up to tackle climate change
“Now that Pope Francis has apologized for cultural genocide I thought this might be a good time to remind Bellefonte why we should rebrand our district’s mascot,” a Bellefonte resident writes.
Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
Centre County coroner called after person was electrocuted
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted. It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Two vehicle crash in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
abc27.com
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
WJAC TV
PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
