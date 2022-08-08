Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession, and Multiple Warrants. On August 3, 2022, just before 3:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and make sudden unsafe lane changes on Alameda St. just off the freeway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 36-year-old Arbi Derarakelian of Glendale. Derarakelian was unable to provide the officer with a driver’s license. Assisting officers arrived, and a search of Derarakelian produced a methamphetamine pipe and a credit card belonging to another individual. A search of Derarakelian vehicle produced a second methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Derarakelian (who initially provided officers with a false name) had several warrants out for his arrest and that he was on active probation. Derarakelian was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, impersonation, possessing a controlled substance, and his outstanding warrants.

