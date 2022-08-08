Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Bridge Commission sponsors Lewiston Art Festival
The arts can build bridges across cultures, generations and geographies. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts as sponsor of the Lewiston Art Festival. Now in its 56th year, the 2022 festival is scheduled for this weekend. Pictured, from left, front row (sitting):...
wnypapers.com
Falkner Park summer concert series enters seventh week
Though summer may be winding down, the free summer concerts in Youngstown are still in full swing. These concerts, a collaboration between volunteers and the Village of Youngstown mayor and Board of Trustees, have been bringing music to the area on Friday nights for over 20 years. Musical acts this year have featured bagpipes to yacht rock, and lots in between.
wnypapers.com
'Boating Through the Years' at Buffalo Launch Club
Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats announces its 43rd annual Antique & Classic Boat Show, “Boating Through The Years,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Buffalo Launch Club. The oldest power-boating club in the world is located at 503 E. River Road, Grand Island. Organizers said,...
Local filmmaker and director return to Buffalo to hold casting call
The casting call will be held at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga on August 28 from noon to 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The historic roots in Devil’s Hole draws in thousands each year
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone knows about the beauty of Niagara Falls, but if you travel a little bit downstream, you can find hidden treasures off the beaten path, like Devil’s Hole State Park. “If you just look at the natural beauty, that’s the number one reason to come down here,” said Travis Saturley, […]
wnypapers.com
Tickets for 'Disney's Aladdin' on sale at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Friday
Performances begin Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced tickets for the long-awaited engagement of “Disney’s Aladdin” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a limited engagement through Sunday, Nov. 27.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Ray LaMontagne to perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre
Ray LaMontagne, with special guest Lily Meola, will bring “The Monovision Tour” to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online at www.sheas.org or www.ticketmaster.com. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to...
Jesus Is Visiting This Western New York Town
There’s nothing wrong with a little Jesus in your life and it looks like you will find just that in one Western New York town. There are about 20 different churches in East Aurora, and you can see the list of churches here. However, it seems like Jesus is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Infringement Festival 2022 takes over Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Art abounds everywhere, and Buffalo’s Infringement Festival proves that each year with 11 days of merriment, local artists, musicians and performers. Just about anywhere can be a venue, from public parks made stages for improv comedy, to shops like two-year-old Blossom Buffalo, which has served both as an art gallery and stage for musical acts over the past week for the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
'Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart' at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts will present a special double-bill evening, “Punch Brothers and Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Mainstage Theatre, located at the Center for the Arts, North Campus. A press release said, “The band...
wnypapers.com
DEC, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to hold virtual outreach for Buffalo River AOC
Organizations will provide progress update; invite public comments on continuing restoration of Buffalo River Area of Concern. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will hold a virtual outreach event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to update the public about ongoing efforts to restore natural resources in the Buffalo River Area of Concern (AOC) and the proposed removal of the “Restrictions on Dredging Activities Beneficial Use Impairment” (BUI).
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Piers Morgan Stops In Alden, New York [PHOTO]
When you live in a small town it sure is exciting when a celebrity comes in for a visit. Alden, New York may be one of the last places you would ever think of seeing a major, international celebrity. But, it just happened and the town is still buzzing about it.
Comments / 1