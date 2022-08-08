Effective: 2022-08-08 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norge, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chickasha, Verden, Norge, Ninnekah and Laverty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO