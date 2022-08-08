Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
news9.com
OKCFD Battles Grass Fire In Southeast Oklahoma City
Firefighters battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire burned about 5 acres of land in the 13000 block of SE 35th Street. Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to any structures.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Grady by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caddo; Grady The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norge, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chickasha, Verden, Norge, Ninnekah and Laverty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
I-35 narrowed in Moore for surface repairs
Drivers in Moore may have to find a detour as surface repairs are scheduled.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
okcfox.com
Consumer Queen: Easy Crockpot dinners as kids head back to school
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Consumer Queen has some great and fast back-to-school dinner options for a busy family. To learn what they are, watch Wayne Stafford's report at the top of the page. For more recipe ideas, check out the Consumer Queen website.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
OKC VeloCity
Cultures from across the globe center in OKC at the Asian Night Market Festival
Oklahoma City’s Asian District Cultural Association will host their annual Asian Night Market Festival on August 20. The event will be held around Military Park, located east of Classen Boulevard, between Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The festival has become known...
Pottawatomie County Disaster Recovery Center to close Aug. 11
FEMA officials say the final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center in Pottawatomie County is Thursday, Aug. 11.
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bricktown (OKC)
Bricktown is a famous District located on the eastern side of Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. This entertainment district showcases the bustling and hustling nature of Oklahoma City, always buzzing and energetic. It is known as the place where everything happens, featuring a large number of retail stores, restaurants,...
KOCO
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
