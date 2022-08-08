Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Shyheim Brown talks improved confidence, competitiveness in DB room
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State football held their 11th practice of the preseason on Tuesday morning. After practice, redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown spoke with the media. Brown spoke about his improvements from last season. The safety mentioned the leadership of Jammie Robinson and how Tatum Bethune helps the entire defensive unit. For the full interview, see below:
CFB Daily Bonus Episode: Sam Hartman out indefinitely
Lance Glinn brings on Les Johns from Demon Deacon Digest to discuss Sam Hartman's injury and how it impacts Wake Forest.
NC State DL Savion Jackson on switching to No. 9, talking to Bradley Chubb
NC State defensive lineman Savion Jackson spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
'Canes Connection' is a collective looking to help Miami stay competitive in the NIL space
In the quickly changing and evolving landscape of modern college athletics, providing name, image, and likeness opportunities for student-athletes is critical to attracting, developing, and keeping talent in a program. Miami Hurricanes fans can now support UM student-athletes through a collective, Canes Connection, in an effort to keep the university...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warchant TV: Randy Shannon on FSU linebackers, defensive intensity at preseason practice
FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon met with reporters following Tuesday’s practice to assess the play of his segment after 11 sessions of preseason camp. Shannon says the addition of Tatum Bethune has strengthened the unit and DJ Lundy’s body transformation has been an added boon. ***SPECIAL OFFER: Get...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a “non-football related condition.” Hartman, a three-year starter, sought medical attention
Steve Spurrier celebrates one-year anniversary of his restaurant Thursday
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0