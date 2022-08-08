The fourth season of Virgin River may have only come out a few days ago, but if you're like us, then you probably already binged the whole thing (and you might already be doing a rewatch). Now, after that major cliffhanger at the end of season 4, we're left to wonder what's in store for all of our favorite characters, specifically Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) who encountered some roadblocks in their relationship this past season.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO