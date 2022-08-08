LCSD1 to implement peer-led suicide, bullying prevention program

CHEYENNE – To counteract bullying in Cheyenne schools, Laramie County School District 1 is implementing a prevention program this fall.

Sources of Strength is a violence, bullying and suicide prevention program used in schools across the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s an upstream approach to prevention,” said Chris Zimny, the LCSD1 violence prevention facilitator, in an interview. “(It’s) a proactive rather than a reactive type program, so we’re working on building resiliency and wellness in students and helping them to prevent harmful or hurtful actions.”

This program came to the district after Superintendent Margaret Crespo issued a “call to action” letter in March about the need to confront racism and bullying in schools.

Sources of Strength aims to “empower a well world,” said Chief Operating Officer Jarrod Hindman.

“We do that by empowering adults and students to really engage with their sources of strength,” Hindman said. “(We) focus the vast majority of our attention at Sources of Strength (on) engaging, empowering and supporting those sources of strength, not only at the individual level for students and adults in the building, but also for the entire school community.”

To implement the program, Zimny said the district received a two-year grant from Laramie County Community Partnership. No funding for the program will come from the district, Zimny said.

Sources of Strength was founded in 1998 by Mark Lomery, Hindman said, in response to Lomery’s work with suicide prevention in schools. Hindman said Lomery saw a need to focus prevention efforts on protective factors instead of risk factors.

“Most suicide prevention programs, and even mental health literacy programs, focus on risk,” Hindman said. “We kind of take the opposite approach of that. That everyone can find ways to leverage and utilize their sources of strength to help keep them safe, to help them feel connected, to help them be more resilient, et cetera.”

The program uses what it calls a “sources of strength wheel” to build its messaging. The wheel includes mental and physical health, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity and spirituality.

The spirituality aspect looks at “building empathy, compassion, integrity (and) trust,” not religion, Zimny said.

Starting a new program takes time, especially with one that is going to be district-wide and applicable for all grade levels.

Peer-led

The program is peer-led, and the way the model will work will look different at the primary and secondary school levels, Zimny said.

Hindman said Sources of Strength is not a curriculum, but a “jump in with both feet, and you’re engaged in the work.”

Zimny said the district will work with 3rd-6th graders in elementary schools to develop student leaders. At each elementary school, 16-20 students will be chosen to be peer mentors, and they will meet once a week with adults to work on the program.

The chosen students will be pulled out of class – at times that do not interfere with their regular learning – and will go through 30-minute lessons each week.

“Within that, they are going to build messaging, learn about it and come up with ways to educate their peers on it,” Zimny said. “We’ll have 32 different lessons that they’ll learn throughout the year.”

In secondary schools, Zimny said 25-50 students per school will initially be selected to be peer mentors. These students will have two meetings per month and will have the chance to create and lead their own campaigns within the school.

“So if they have a situation where they don’t feel that people truly understand what it means to be empathetic, generous, have healthy behaviors, anything like that, they’ll be working on messaging campaigns to get out to their peers to build a better school climate,” Zimny said.

Zimny said the program is primarily driven by the students.

“The most important thing is that we really focus on the students being the champions of this program and really leveraging their skills and their smarts and their connections to have a school-wide impact,” Hindman said.

LCSD1 will also specifically work on ensuring that students have an adult they can trust in the school, Zimny said.

The program ties into LCSD1’s five-year strategic plan. Zimny said one theme in that plan is “healthy environment” and this directly contributes to that. The district will provide reports about how the program is progressing.

Plans

At the LCSD1 board of trustees meeting last month, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley presented the program. He explained how it meets the goals of healthy environment, student readiness and community engagement.

Fraley said the program will help with transition issues for students who are coming from out of state or moving between schools within the district.

“When students transition in any point within their K-12 experience,” he noted, “they experience transition issues. This program is aimed to make that a more seamless transition for them and … get them ready for the next phase of their lives.”

Zimny said four staff members of the district will be trained in the program in August and will learn how to train others in the program as well. They will start training at secondary schools in September and early October.

“That training at schools will include the students that are identified to participate and the staff that are identified to participate,” Zimny said. “So they do all that training together.”

In elementary schools, Zimny said the district will bring in a national trainer for the facilitators of the elementary program, and the facilitators will learn about the program and its implementation.

Fraley and Zimny said the district also wants to encourage the community to get involved with the program.

“We really want to make Cheyenne a better place,” Zimny said. “We want this not just to be a school effort, we want this to become a community-wide effort. So, if there’s anyone that would like trained or are interested in just learning about it, we are more than happy to talk with any community agencies … (or) parents that have questions.”