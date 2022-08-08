Read full article on original website
CNBC
Higher housing costs force more pet owners to surrender their dogs
A survey by pet care site Rover found that to adjust for increasing prices, pet parents are trading down on things like food, treats and accessories for their dogs. In some cases, owners have been forced to say goodbye to their four-legged best friends. Shelters across the country are hearing...
BBC
Cost of living: Foster carers needed as people give up pets
An RSPCA rehoming centre is looking for foster carers due to a "huge increase" in people giving up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The centre in Derby is full to capacity, and staff say many people have been cancelling their reservations for pets. Nationally the RSPCA has...
katzenworld.co.uk
Are Cats Man’s New Best Friend? Surge In Demand Throughout Lockdown
Everyone’s heard that dogs are man’s best friend, but what about cats? Research from pet insurance comparison experts Quotezone.co.uk, shows that over the last three years, across the pandemic, demand for pets amongst single people was on the rise, particularly cats. Couples with pets have actually been in...
DVM 360
This week on dvm360.com: AVMA attendees volunteered with the Street Dog Coalition, plus more veterinary news
Happy Monday everyone! Did you know that August is Itchy Pet Awareness Month? Throughout the month, be on the lookout for tips and tricks on treating those itchy pets at your practice. If you prefer to learn in person, our upcoming Fetch dvm360 conference in Kansas City, Missouri, will offer...
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
dailyphew.com
After A Family Abandons Their Cat, He Walks Back 12 Miles Just To Be Rejected Again
Getting a pet is always a lot to consider. It’s a new addition to your family which requires as much attention as anyone else and that‘s not something that everyone can handle. Apparently, this is what happened with this family from North Carolina that decided to give away their 7-year-old cat, Toby.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F
Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
Race is on to find homes for 4,000 beagles: Rescuers have just 60 days to get the pups vaccinated, spayed and lodged with new owners after removing them from a Virginia breeding facility accused of neglect
Around 4,000 beagles 'bred for research' are in need of new homes after they were rescued from a Virginia facility that is alleged to have mistreated and neglected them. Rescuers from the Department of Justice and the Humane Society of the United States are in the process of getting the pups out of the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland after a federal judge greenlit the rescue operation.
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Jennifer Butler is helping her dog Bennie expand his family tree. In 2013, Butler, who works at a veterinary practice in Greenville, Texas, decided to adopt a pet when a Good Samaritan brought Benjamin (or Bennie) the puppy into her workplace. The woman had found the 6-week-old dog alone in...
dogsbestlife.com
Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets
When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
International Cat Day 2022: All the essentials you need for your feline friend
Since 2002, the 8 August has marked International Cat Day – an annual event that celebrates everything to do with our feline friends. It was originally created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare which works to raise awareness for felines, from big cats to domestic pets, and educate people on how to look after and protect them.As of 2020, Wiltshire based charity, International Cat Care, are now the custodians of the event and it's a day to unite cat lovers and learn more about the varied species.If you’ve long been a cat-owner, you’ll have all the essentials you...
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, based out of Pacific Grove, California, cares for senior citizens’ dogs after they are no longer able to do so. In a spotlight for CNN Heroes, rescue co-founder Carie Broecker explained the inspiration for Peace of Mind. About Peace of Mind “Oftentimes, the dog can be your last connection to […] The post California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
