Why Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy feels Dominic Richardson can 'give us 18 carries a game'

STILLWATER — Dominic Richardson showed up to Oklahoma State football media day on Saturday with a new tattoo of leaves around his neck.

It symbolizes the laurel wreaths worn throughout history by kings, emperors and gods of ancient Greek mythology.

And maybe this is a bit of a stretch, but perhaps it also represents Richardson’s position as the crown prince of Oklahoma State’s running back room.

He’s set to take the throne as the Cowboys’ feature back when the season begins on Sept. 1.

“He’s thick enough and physical enough to do that,” head coach Mike Gundy said of Richardson’s potential to be an every-down back. “He is physical. He’s mature. He’s been around a while, which is going to help him. He’s a different type of runner. He’s more of a slasher, he’s gonna drop his pads and try to run through somebody and then take off and go.

“I don’t worry about his attitude. I don’t worry about his toughness. We just need him to be durable and to give us 18 carries a game.”

More: How OSU's Trace Ford found joy to pull him out of 'a dark place' after two ACL tears

That’s quite an ask for a guy who has averaged 5.9 carries per game over the first two seasons of his career. Only four times in his first 21 games has he carried the ball more than 10 times in a game, and two of those were in mop-up duty against Kansas.

Yet he has shown the skills to be the type of back who can handle a heavy workload. He has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, with 596 yards on 123 carries. He has a one-cut, slashing running style that fits what offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn likes from the position.

Richardson is a viable receiving option and has been thoroughly committed to improving his pass blocking since his arrival in Stillwater.

“Coming in, pass protection was kinda hard for me,” Richardson said. “I watched guys like Chuba (Hubbard), LD (Brown) and Jaylen (Warren), all them. They taught me how to slow it down a little bit and envision it before the play starts. I got that down now, so this year, I’m very comfortable in knowing how to protect the quarterback, which is the most important thing for a running back.

“I know which way to go. I get my eyes to the right spot, make my checks and get out fast. I’m excited to showcase that this year.”

The biggest void on the OSU offense is at running back, where starter Jaylen Warren and backups LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson are gone, taking more than 1,400 yards of production with them.

Richardson is the only returning player with any significant college experience.

“The other guys are going to have to help,” Gundy said. “We’re gonna have to play three backs.”

More: Filling linebacker void key since Oklahoma State is 'not gonna replace' Malcolm Rodriguez

In addition to Richardson’s development as the focal point of the running back position, OSU assistant John Wozniak must cultivate some comfort in the inexperienced players who will be in the mix for second- and third-team carries.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon and redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton have the most extensive knowledge of the offense, and Nixon seems to be in good position to step into a prominent backup role.

A smaller back, he has bulked up to about 185 pounds, but still maintains his speed and elusiveness, which makes him a good complement to Richardson’s more physical style.

“He’s smooth on his feet,” Richardson said of Nixon. “He gets places really fast. He can get somewhere and you don’t even see him. He’s sneaky.

“I’m a loud runner and I like to punish people. That’s my go-to. For Jaden being a sneaky back, he can catch people off guard.”

Further down the depth chart, OSU has some wild card options who could work their way into the primary rotation.

True freshmen Ollie Gordon and C.J. Brown arrived in January and got a head start learning the offense in spring ball, both showing promise.

Deondre Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, transferred from Texas A&M in June and is the biggest back of the group at 215 pounds.

“I was excited when he came in,” Richardson said. “I heard about him, watched his film. He looks like a great fit for us. He came in and started learning really quick. He’s a physical runner, but he can be shifty, too. He can move, for sure.”

Tramel: After surprising everyone in 2021, what's the ceiling for Oklahoma State football?

OSU RUNNING BACK DEPTH CHART

Name, Class, Height, Weight, Hometown (Previous school)

The starter

Dominic Richardson, Jr., 6-0, 210, Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness)

The reserves

Jaden Nixon, RFr., 5-10, 185, Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)

Deondre Jackson, RSo., 5-11, 215, Stone Mountain, Ga. (Texas A&M)

Zach Middleton, RSo., 5-9, 202, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)

Ollie Gordon, Fr., 6-1, 211, Fort Worth, Texas (Euless Trinity)

C.J. Brown, Fr., 5-10, 175, Beggs

Andre Washington, RJr., 6-0, 195, Roanoke, Texas (Liberty Christian)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy feels Dominic Richardson can 'give us 18 carries a game'