ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Why Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy feels Dominic Richardson can 'give us 18 carries a game'

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmZBj_0h8t2nCK00

STILLWATER — Dominic Richardson showed up to Oklahoma State football media day on Saturday with a new tattoo of leaves around his neck.

It symbolizes the laurel wreaths worn throughout history by kings, emperors and gods of ancient Greek mythology.

And maybe this is a bit of a stretch, but perhaps it also represents Richardson’s position as the crown prince of Oklahoma State’s running back room.

He’s set to take the throne as the Cowboys’ feature back when the season begins on Sept. 1.

“He’s thick enough and physical enough to do that,” head coach Mike Gundy said of Richardson’s potential to be an every-down back. “He is physical. He’s mature. He’s been around a while, which is going to help him. He’s a different type of runner. He’s more of a slasher, he’s gonna drop his pads and try to run through somebody and then take off and go.

“I don’t worry about his attitude. I don’t worry about his toughness. We just need him to be durable and to give us 18 carries a game.”

More: How OSU's Trace Ford found joy to pull him out of 'a dark place' after two ACL tears

That’s quite an ask for a guy who has averaged 5.9 carries per game over the first two seasons of his career. Only four times in his first 21 games has he carried the ball more than 10 times in a game, and two of those were in mop-up duty against Kansas.

Yet he has shown the skills to be the type of back who can handle a heavy workload. He has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career, with 596 yards on 123 carries. He has a one-cut, slashing running style that fits what offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn likes from the position.

Richardson is a viable receiving option and has been thoroughly committed to improving his pass blocking since his arrival in Stillwater.

“Coming in, pass protection was kinda hard for me,” Richardson said. “I watched guys like Chuba (Hubbard), LD (Brown) and Jaylen (Warren), all them. They taught me how to slow it down a little bit and envision it before the play starts. I got that down now, so this year, I’m very comfortable in knowing how to protect the quarterback, which is the most important thing for a running back.

“I know which way to go. I get my eyes to the right spot, make my checks and get out fast. I’m excited to showcase that this year.”

The biggest void on the OSU offense is at running back, where starter Jaylen Warren and backups LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson are gone, taking more than 1,400 yards of production with them.

Richardson is the only returning player with any significant college experience.

“The other guys are going to have to help,” Gundy said. “We’re gonna have to play three backs.”

More: Filling linebacker void key since Oklahoma State is 'not gonna replace' Malcolm Rodriguez

In addition to Richardson’s development as the focal point of the running back position, OSU assistant John Wozniak must cultivate some comfort in the inexperienced players who will be in the mix for second- and third-team carries.

Redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon and redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton have the most extensive knowledge of the offense, and Nixon seems to be in good position to step into a prominent backup role.

A smaller back, he has bulked up to about 185 pounds, but still maintains his speed and elusiveness, which makes him a good complement to Richardson’s more physical style.

“He’s smooth on his feet,” Richardson said of Nixon. “He gets places really fast. He can get somewhere and you don’t even see him. He’s sneaky.

“I’m a loud runner and I like to punish people. That’s my go-to. For Jaden being a sneaky back, he can catch people off guard.”

Further down the depth chart, OSU has some wild card options who could work their way into the primary rotation.

True freshmen Ollie Gordon and C.J. Brown arrived in January and got a head start learning the offense in spring ball, both showing promise.

Deondre Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, transferred from Texas A&M in June and is the biggest back of the group at 215 pounds.

“I was excited when he came in,” Richardson said. “I heard about him, watched his film. He looks like a great fit for us. He came in and started learning really quick. He’s a physical runner, but he can be shifty, too. He can move, for sure.”

Tramel: After surprising everyone in 2021, what's the ceiling for Oklahoma State football?

OSU RUNNING BACK DEPTH CHART

Name, Class, Height, Weight, Hometown (Previous school)

The starter

Dominic Richardson, Jr., 6-0, 210, Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness)

The reserves

Jaden Nixon, RFr., 5-10, 185, Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)

Deondre Jackson, RSo., 5-11, 215, Stone Mountain, Ga. (Texas A&M)

Zach Middleton, RSo., 5-9, 202, Tulsa (Bishop Kelley)

Ollie Gordon, Fr., 6-1, 211, Fort Worth, Texas (Euless Trinity)

C.J. Brown, Fr., 5-10, 175, Beggs

Andre Washington, RJr., 6-0, 195, Roanoke, Texas (Liberty Christian)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy feels Dominic Richardson can 'give us 18 carries a game'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSSAA issues new rules aimed at preventing fights, arguments at games

TULSA, Okla. — It’s almost the start of a new school year, which also means football season. As stadiums will be packed on Friday nights later this month, there’s new rules surrounding sportsmanship for coaches, players, and fans. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is using...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule Enacted

The OSSAA has enacted a new rule, Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule, in efforts to improve sportsmanship at high school and middle school athletic events. Ponca City Public Schools is an OSSAA member school. Any “egregious” unsportsmanlike behavior by Coaches, Players, or Fans two or more times...
PONCA CITY, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Greek#Osu#Acl
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy