Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd.

The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at 100 E South Hill Road, Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers identified the suspect as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala and determined his possible location. The Sunnyside Police Department then requested assistance from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Ayala near his mother’s home, but the suspect reportedly fled in his vehicle.

A pursuit made its way into the vineyards of the 3900 block of Gilbert Road, where Ayala allegedly left his vehicle and ran into the vineyard while shooting at deputies.

Deputies have reported being shot at multiple times before two deputies returned fire, killing Ayala at the scene. The next of kin have been notified and an autopsy may be scheduled sometime this week.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy and sergeant who were involved have been placed on administrative leave.

