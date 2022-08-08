New Timnath and Wellington high schools will field varsity teams, reclaim historic mascots

The bright lights will be shining, pep bands playing and cheerleaders waving pom-poms on the sidelines on Friday nights in Timnath and Wellington this fall for the first time in more than 55 years.

The Timnath Cubs will play their first home game since 1959 when they host Berthoud for their 2022 season opener at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. And the Wellington Eagles will open the season at home Aug. 26 with a 7 p.m. game against Estes Park.

Both high schools closed in the early 1960s, following their consolidation into Poudre School District: Timnath in 1960 and Wellington in 1964. Wellington kids funneled to Poudre High School, while Timnath kids went to Fort Collins High School. They reopen later this month as Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High School.

"Wellington's excited about having a football team," coach Travis Peeples said. "... The excitement's in the air. ... The kids are fired up, the town's fired up, and we're ready to go."

Both schools have retained their traditional colors: blue and gold for Timnath; maroon, silver and white for Wellington.

As excited as the two communities are about the opening of the two new middle-high schools, this fall, coaches and administrators know their teams will have an uphill battle to be competitive. Both are opening with only freshmen and sophomores at the high school level, with juniors moving up next year and seniors the following year in the ramp-up to becoming comprehensive four-year high schools.

The Colorado High School Activities Association’s reclassification process takes place on two-year cycles, so Timnath and Wellington had to play varsity sports in 2022-23 if they wanted to play them in 2023-24. District and school administrators chose to make the move sooner rather than later, PSD athletic director Brandon Carlucci said, so that students in their first graduating classes would have the opportunity to play two years of varsity sports instead of just one.

That decision was made before the new schools’ high school athletic directors – Emily Dunn at Timnath and Hilarie Bartling at Wellington – were hired. But it’s one they fully support.

“Our current 10th-graders, they wouldn’t have been able to play varsity in team sports until their senior year, and that just didn’t feel right,” Dunn said. “We’re looking more at the opportunities a brand-new program offers. It’s a unique opportunity for some sports; they’ll be on varsity from ninth to 12th grade.”

Safety, particularly in football, was a concern, she said. But after meeting and talking to the athletes and their parents, and getting a better feel for their future competition, she and other administrators and coaches were comfortable with the setup.

Athletes at both schools have been involved in summer workouts and camps, working with their new coaches to get ready for the coming season, and that has helped alleviate some of the safety concerns, Bartling said.

Dunn had worked at Fort Collins High School since 2005, teaching for eight years and serving as activities director for the next 11, the last seven as an assistant principal.

Bartling has taught for 19 years, including 13 at PSD’s Boltz Middle School, and has worked as a teaching mentor and coached soccer and softball.

Who will Timnath's and Wellington's competition be?

The two new schools will compete in different divisions of the Patriot League during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The Patriot League, consisting of schools with total enrollment of 348 to 787 students during the previous classification cycle, is Class 2A in football and 3A in most other sports.

Timnath and Wellington are each designed to eventually accommodate about 1,500 students in grades 6-12 but will have only 300 to 350 high-schoolers among their 850 to 1,000 total students this fall, administrators said.

The original Timnath High School closed in 1960, when the state of Colorado consolidated school districts and Poudre School District was formed. Students who had gone there were then bused to Fort Collins High.

Liberty Common, a PSD charter school in Fort Collins that doesn’t have a football team, also is a member of the Patriot League. Other league members are Berthoud, Brush, Eaton, Estes Park, Frontier Academy (Greeley), Highland (Ault), Platte Valley (Kersey), Resurrection Christian (Loveland), Sterling, Strasburg, University (Greeley), Valley (Gilcrest) and Weld Central (Keenesburg).

Wellington High School, as well as the former Laporte High School, both closed in 1964, when Poudre High opened to take in the students from both schools as well as those in northwest Fort Collins.

“We’ve got kids and families so excited to be able to go to school and play sports in Wellington, and we’ve got a great group of coaches ready to go,” Bartling said.

Which sports and where will Timnath and Wellington teams play?

Each of the new schools each have their own stadiums and athletic facilities, allowing them to host events in most sports.

The new stadium on the west side of Timnath Middle-High School was built to serve all PSD schools to help alleviate scheduling issues at Rocky Mountain’s French Field and Fossil Ridge’s stadium. Timnath’s other athletic fields, including an artificial turf field for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey practices, is on the east side of the school’s campus, which is located on the north side of Prospect Road, just east of Interstate 25.

Timnath and Wellington will offer the same array of high school sports programs as Fort Collins, Fossil Ridge, Poudre and Rocky Mountain. They have already hired coaches for all of their fall sports and all but one of their winter and/or spring sports.

They’ll each have their own teams in football, boys golf and wrestling, girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, cross country, soccer, tennis and track and field.

The new schools will join forces in boys and girls swimming with a team of students from each school competing as Wellington and practicing and holding meets off campus, most likely at Edora Pool Ice Center. They’ll also share a team in girls golf that will compete as Timnath, giving PSD three teams in the sport. (Fort Collins and Fossil Ridge have a combined girls golf team, as does Rocky Mountain and Poudre.)

Students at the new schools will also be able to compete on PSD districtwide teams in boys hockey, boys and girls lacrosse, girls wrestling, boys volleyball and on girls gymnastics teams based at Fort Collins or Rocky Mountain.

The districtwide PSD Stars boys lacrosse team, which has played out of Rocky Mountain in recent years, will move to Timnath, Carlucci said, while the district’s girls lacrosse team will continue to play out of Rocky Mountain.

“We’re excited; it’s going to be a fun year,” Dunn said. “I think we’re going to learn a lot. The coaches are going into it with a really awesome, positive outlook, and for me, as an athletic director, I think athletics is such a cool avenue to build these amazing human beings, and I know all our coaches feel the same.”

