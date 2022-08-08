ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid School Districts In Massachusetts |2022

Deciding where to live is essential for many families, mostly because it will ultimately determine which school district their kids attend. Massachusetts is a national leader in education. A solid education frequently paves for success and opportunity. The school districts in Massachusetts provide this. We utilized rankings from Niche, which...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waltham, MA
Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Waltham, MA
City
Uxbridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Original Dunkin’ location in Quincy gets makeover; see inside (photos)

The first ever Dunkin’ is still in operation and just received a makeover. Founder William Rosenberg opened his first coffee shop in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. At that time, it was named Open Kettle and served coffee, pastries and sandwiches, according to Dunkin’. It wasn’t until two years later that Dunkin’ Donuts was officially born.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#7 Eleven#Powerball Drawing#Uxbridge Mobil
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Overhead sign falls onto Massachusetts interstate

WORCESTER, Mass. — MassDOT engineers are performing a structural review of all overhead signs along a Massachusetts interstate after an overhead sign collapsed onto the road Tuesday morning. According to MassDOT, first responders received a call around 7 a.m. about a fallen sign on Interstate 190 southbound just prior...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
Washington Examiner

The woke mob comes for the Massachusetts state seal

If the Left has accomplished anything, it’s convincing many people that any logo with Native American imagery or symbolism is racist — even if such art is meant to honor them. It was the case with the Cleveland Indians, Marquette Warriors, and Washington Redskins logos. Now, apparently, such is the case with the state seal of Massachusetts, which features an indigenous man holding an arrow in one hand and a bow in the other. Earlier this week, a state commission voted to recommend replacing the seal because of its alleged offensiveness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy