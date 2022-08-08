Read full article on original website
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly found in Springfield
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced Tuesday that an infestation of the Spotted Lanternfly was discovered in Springfield.
Original Dunkin’ location in Quincy gets makeover; see inside (photos)
The first ever Dunkin’ is still in operation and just received a makeover. Founder William Rosenberg opened his first coffee shop in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. At that time, it was named Open Kettle and served coffee, pastries and sandwiches, according to Dunkin’. It wasn’t until two years later that Dunkin’ Donuts was officially born.
fallriverreporter.com
Mega Millions ticket purchase leads to Massachusetts man winning $1 million in lottery instant ticket game
The decision that a Massachusetts man made after buying tickets for a big pot lottery drawing turned out to be a very lucrative one. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Sean Sullivan has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize winner sold at Honey Farms in Worcester, 4 other $100,000 prizes won Friday
Five Massachusetts State Lottery players won big Friday. Five players won $100,000 prizes. Two $100,000 MILLIONS game-winning tickets were sold — one at Honey Farms in Worcester and another in Dracut at Dracut Town Variety. Two $100,000 Mass Cash winning tickets were sold — one in Salem at Speedway...
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
WCVB
Overhead sign falls onto Massachusetts interstate
WORCESTER, Mass. — MassDOT engineers are performing a structural review of all overhead signs along a Massachusetts interstate after an overhead sign collapsed onto the road Tuesday morning. According to MassDOT, first responders received a call around 7 a.m. about a fallen sign on Interstate 190 southbound just prior...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
natureworldnews.com
No Power for Nearly 15,900 Homes in Massachusetts After 12 Thunderstorms Passed Through Greater Boston
Due to the 12 storms that hit the Greater Boston area on Sunday, nearly 15,900 homes in Massachusetts will be without electricity through the night. A few showers and storms are developing, some of which could be strong to severe with hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. It will be a windy, hot, and humid evening.
Washington Examiner
The woke mob comes for the Massachusetts state seal
If the Left has accomplished anything, it’s convincing many people that any logo with Native American imagery or symbolism is racist — even if such art is meant to honor them. It was the case with the Cleveland Indians, Marquette Warriors, and Washington Redskins logos. Now, apparently, such is the case with the state seal of Massachusetts, which features an indigenous man holding an arrow in one hand and a bow in the other. Earlier this week, a state commission voted to recommend replacing the seal because of its alleged offensiveness.
People
Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption
A Pomeranian left on the side of a road in a crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on July 23 is preparing for his adoption after no one claimed the dog. On Monday, the Dedham Police Department shared a statement on Facebook that said the department had "exhausted all leads" in its investigation into who left the dog on the side of the road.
