A new immersive exhibit at The Paine features 42 sculptures, 1,000 light fixtures and can only be seen after dark

OSHKOSH – Otherworldly, diamond-shaped sculptures, illuminated by a warm gold light within, float along a garden path among the trees, which are also basked in a cool blue. Tiny colorful lights dot the leaves.

"The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark" is worth staying up late for. The new, immersive experience on display at The Paine Art Center and Gardens, 1410 Algoma Blvd., is best viewed at or after sunset.

The Paine's executive director Aaron Sherer said it is the largest exhibit the arts center has done, encompassing the entirety of its outdoor grounds and the first floor of the mansion.

"I don't think people will have ever seen anything like this," Sherer said. "They're going to be really blown away."

What is 'The Nature of Light'?

The exhibit is a collaboration between the artist duo HYBYCOZO, known for creating intricate, illuminated sculptures, and the international lighting design firm Lightswitch.

Teams from both studios visited The Paine over the past 10 months to understand its history and relationship with the community, said John Featherstone, Lightswitch's founder, and create a site-specific experience that can only be seen in Oshkosh. The exhibit will not travel to any other locations.

"'The Nature of Light' is unique to The Paine because we want to respect the architecture, the environment, the ethos and the meaning of The Paine," he said.

Featherstone describes the exhibit as an "invitation" to explore the human relationship with nature, especially after dark.

"We love the way that we can use light to guide the eye through the natural environment and introduce some things people may not even notice during the day," he said. "We've also transformed the house itself with the notion of, what would it be like if this sort of crazy, lighting-mad professor lived here?"

The immersive experience consists of roughly a half-mile walk through The Paine's gardens, and an additional indoor experience on the first floor of the mansion. There are 42 sculptures and about 1,000 lighting fixtures that range from light bulbs to a 15-foot-tall piece visitors can walk through.

Sherer said guests are invited to "gently touch" the outdoor sculptures and see how the light affects the changing shapes.

Immersive art is a rising trend around the world, with installations large and small inviting folks to not only view art but actually step in, surround and experience the pieces. Contemporary art mixes with traditional at exhibits like, "Beyond Monet," which is coming to Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center this October.

Who are the artists?

HYBYCOZO is the husband-and-wife duo of Yelena Filipchuk and her husband Serge Beaulieu. The two are known for their larger-than-life geometric sculptures, which Filipchuk said are based on inspiration from mathematics, science and natural phenomena.

"It involves a long process of research," she said.

HYBYCOZO is debuting its most recent piece, "Helios" at The Paine exhibit. It can be found suspended in the mansion's main indoor gallery.

"The show gave us a reason and a deadline to develop a new work, and the scale is something we haven't done before," Beaulieu said.

The exhibit also functions, essentially, as a retrospective of HYBYCOZO's work over the past eight years. The show features "Trokto," their first sculpture, and many pieces created since.

"Almost every piece we have that's not permanently situated, we brought to The Paine," he said.

About that name — Filipchuk said HYBYCOZO stands for the "Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone" and is a reference to their favorite sci-fi novel, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

Featherstone's team at Lightswitch has been crafting personalized experiences for about 30 years, ranging from theme parks to art shows, concert tours and corporate experiences. For this project, they also partnered with the lighting equipment company ILC.

Why is this 'limited' experience in Oshkosh, Wisconsin?

Sherer said The Paine's staff have been working to bring an immersive lighting experience that would incorporate the property's entire grounds.

He reached out to Lightswitch about the possibility of collaborating with their team because he was fascinated by their work on Chicago's Morton Arboretum light show each winter.

He knew Featherstone's team worked often with HYBYCOZO and thought the artists' botanical-inspired sculptures would fit well in The Paine.

"He somehow sweet-talked (HYBYCOZO) into this project," Sherer said. "John said they always wanted to do something larger. We got lucky that we were the opportunity."

Featherstone said The Paine's property intrigued his team, and he thinks they've helped to tell its story in a new way that is custom-built for The Paine — it simply wouldn't work anywhere else.

"There's a whole range of visual and sensory experiences," he said. "We've tried to make sure we deliver a distinctive emotional souvenir to every guest."

How can I visit 'The Nature of Light'?

"The Nature of Light" runs through Oct. 30 at The Paine.

Because darkness is a major component of the exhibit and the arts center is only open until 10 p.m., The Paine is offering a discounted "Preview Presentation" through Sept. 8. The "Premiere Presentation" with longer viewing times starts Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

Tickets are available for outdoors only or an "Ultimate Experience" with additional access to five indoor exhibits on the first floor of the mansion.

The preview event cost is $8 for adults and $6 for youth for the main experience, or $13 for adults and $10 for youths for the ultimate experience through Sept. 8.

During the Premier Presentation, tickets range from $16 to $27 for adults and $12 to $20 for youths, depending on the experience and visiting day.

Visit thepaine.org/events or call 920-235-6903 for full details about ticket prices and visitor information.

