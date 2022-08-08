ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Deer, TX

'We have a lot of question marks': White Deer football seeking answers across their roster

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

The White Deer football team is returning eight of its 11 players from last season.

However, those players were part of a team that finished 3-7. Having such continuity would mean the Bucks at least have more answers than questions.

One would be wrong to think that.

“I think we have a lot of question marks this season,” head coach Justin Rucker said. “We’re coming off a pretty rough year. A lot of those kids from last year are back, but we’re anxious to see how they’re going to respond. We’re hoping they’re ready to step up and get back on track like we’ve been in the past.”

Make no mistake, though, the Bucks do have pieces to build around. Heck, one of the most important is sophomore running back Hunter Atwood who returns after an impressive freshman debut.

“It’s been fun to watch him,” Rucker said. “He’s gained about 20 pounds or so over the offseason. He just has the mindset we’re looking for. He’s headfirst everywhere he goes, aggressive, physical. He’s a tough kid that understands football.”

Another question the Bucks already have an answer for is who will line up under center.

Anthony Martin is back at quarterback after taking over the position midway through last season. Rucker is confident Martin has what it takes to lead the offense.

“He definitely got better as the year went onwards and so did we,” Rucker said. “I’m excited to see what he does for us this year. He’s one of those kids that hadn’t ever really played football and he came into White Deer, started playing last year, and has really started to like it.”

Martin is listed as just 5-foot-9, while Atwood is 5-foot-7. Both are around 140 pounds and the bulk of the White Deer roster has a lot of similar numbers under height and weight.

One name that doesn’t is Bradley Pate, a center/defensive end, who's listed as 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. Rucker is excited about what Pate will bring to the team for the final year of his prep career.

“He’s a good leader for us,” Rucker said. “I think he’s a pretty tough kid who holds his own in the middle. He makes me feel confident that we can depend on him to clear the way for us and also be a voice on the sideline for us.”

Pate should also be leader on defense, which is the side of the ball Rucker feels the strongest about.

“That’s the one place where we feel confident about who is going to play where, what we’re going to do and who our playmakers are going to be,” he said. “I feel like we can be a little more aggressive this year. We’ve been more of a bend but don’t break style defense before, but this year we’re really going to try and pin our ears back and go get it. We’re excited to see how that works out.”

Still, Rucker cautioned that there are still many question marks across the roster. The team won just three games last year and have much improving to do if they’re to compete against the likes of Follett.

The Bucks are 43-24 since Rucker took over and hope to get back to winning soon. If they can find the answers to some of those question marks, they may just get there this season.

“We have a lot of question marks,” Rucker said. “We don’t know how this season is going to go. We’re just hoping the kids are ready to step up.”

WHITE DEER BUCKS

Head coach: Justin Rucker

2021 record: 3-7 overall, 2-3 in district

Base offense: J-Gun

Base defense: 3-2

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Returning Lettermen: 8

Top returners: Hunter Atwood, Anthony Martin, Bryson Osborne, Hayden Hill, Brodie Weathers, Colton Fincher, Bradley Pate, Hunter Wilson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: at Groom, 7 p.m.

Sep. 2: at Anton, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 9: vs. Amarillo PCHEA, 5 p.m.

Sep. 16: vs. Wildorado, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: vs. Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: at Hedley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: OPEN

Oct. 21: at McLean, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 27: at Follett, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 4: vs. Miami, 7 p.m.*

* - Denotes district game

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

