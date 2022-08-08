Primary election voting set for Tuesday, Aug. 9

Primary elections for select races in Chisago and Isanti counties will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Primaries occur when three or more candidates apply for an office with only one winner, and when four or more candidates apply for an office with two winners.

There are primary races for county commissioner in both counties.

In Isanti County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Alan Duff, Gary Lantz and Joe Morley. There also are four candidates in District 5: Michelle Block, Clark Johnson, Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris.

In Chisago County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Richard Cedergren, Tim MacMillon and Jim Swenson. And there are three candidates for commissioner in District 5: Dan Dahlberg, Cindy Erickson and John Sutcliffe.

There are three candidates for Isanti County Sheriff: Michael Longbehn, Lisa Lovering and Wayne Seiberlich.

And finally, there are five candidates for Cambridge City Council, with voters choosing two between Aaron Berg, Brandon Harapat, Joe Morin, Bob Shogren and Amanda Wisner.

Here is a list of polling places for those voting in Chisago County.

Precinct: Polling Place (address):

Amador Township Amador Town Hall 37562 Park Trail, Center City

Chisago Lake North Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom

Chisago Lake South Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom

Fish Lake Township Fish Lake Town Hall 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris

Franconia Township Franconia Town Hall 25156 Street Croix Trail, Shafer

Lent Township Lent Town Hall 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy

Nessel Township Nessel Town Hall 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield

Rushseba Township Rushseba Town Hall 51533 Forest Blvd., Rush City

Shafer Township Shafer Town Hall 18259 Street Croix Trail, Shafer

Sunrise Township Royal Wilcox Center 41259 Oak Street, North Branch

Center City Center City City Hall 300 Center Avenue, Center City

Chisago City Chisago Lakes Area Library 11754 302nd Street, Chisago City

Harris Harris City Hall 43970 Ginger Avenue, Harris

Lindstrom Community Center 13292 Sylvan Avenue, Lindstrom

North Branch A Access Church 4359 392nd Street, North Branch

North Branch B Main Street Church 6500 Main Street, North Branch

North Branch C North Branch Fire Hall 37917 Forest Boulevard, North Branch

Rush City Rush City Community Center 720 W 14th Street, Rush City

Shafer Shafer City Hall 17656 303rd Street, Shafer

Stacy Rick Doyle Memorial Building 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy

Taylors Falls T.F. Municipal Building 637 First Street, Taylors Falls

Wyoming Maranatha Church 24799 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming

And here is a list of polling places for those voting in Isanti County.

Precinct: Polling Place (address):

Athens Township Athens Township Hall 883 261st Ave NE, Isanti

Bradford Township Bradford Township Hall 4175 305th Ln NW, Cambridge

City of Braham Braham City Hall 201 Broadway Ave S, Braham

City of Cambridge West P1 Fire Hall (P-1) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge

City of Cambridge East P2 City Hall (P-2) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge

Cambridge Township Isanti Hist. Society Bldg. 33525 Flanders St NE, Cambridge

Dalbo Township Dalbo Township Hall 39798 Nacre St NW, Dalbo

City of Isanti P-1 Isanti City Hall 110 1st Ave NW, Isanti

City of Isanti P-2 Isanti Community Center 208-1/2 1st Ave NW, Isanti

Isanti Township Isanti Township Hall 2281 301st Ave NE, Isanti

Maple Ridge Township Maple Ridge Hall 38724 Palm St NW, Stanchfield

North Branch Township North Branch Township Hall 29113 Notre Dame St NE, North Branch

Oxford Township Oxford Township Hall 26090 Apollo St NE, Stacy

St. Francis P-3 Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge

Spencer Brook Township Spencer Brook Hall 6978 305th Ave NW, Princeton

Springvale Township Springvale Township Hall 2405 341st Ave NW, Cambridge

Stanchfield Township Stanchfield Township Hall 3441 389th Ave NE, Stanchfield

Stanford Township Stanford Township Hall 5050 261st Ave NW, Isanti

Wyanett Township Wyanett Township Hall 34894 Nacre St NW, Princeton

For results of the voting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, please click on the County News Review website at https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/ after the polls close.