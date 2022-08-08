ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Primary election voting set for Tuesday, Aug. 9

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

Primary elections for select races in Chisago and Isanti counties will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Primaries occur when three or more candidates apply for an office with only one winner, and when four or more candidates apply for an office with two winners.

There are primary races for county commissioner in both counties.

In Isanti County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Alan Duff, Gary Lantz and Joe Morley. There also are four candidates in District 5: Michelle Block, Clark Johnson, Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris.

In Chisago County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Richard Cedergren, Tim MacMillon and Jim Swenson. And there are three candidates for commissioner in District 5: Dan Dahlberg, Cindy Erickson and John Sutcliffe.

There are three candidates for Isanti County Sheriff: Michael Longbehn, Lisa Lovering and Wayne Seiberlich.

And finally, there are five candidates for Cambridge City Council, with voters choosing two between Aaron Berg, Brandon Harapat, Joe Morin, Bob Shogren and Amanda Wisner.

Here is a list of polling places for those voting in Chisago County.

Precinct: Polling Place (address):

Amador Township Amador Town Hall 37562 Park Trail, Center City

Chisago Lake North Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom

Chisago Lake South Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom

Fish Lake Township Fish Lake Town Hall 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris

Franconia Township Franconia Town Hall 25156 Street Croix Trail, Shafer

Lent Township Lent Town Hall 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy

Nessel Township Nessel Town Hall 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield

Rushseba Township Rushseba Town Hall 51533 Forest Blvd., Rush City

Shafer Township Shafer Town Hall 18259 Street Croix Trail, Shafer

Sunrise Township Royal Wilcox Center 41259 Oak Street, North Branch

Center City Center City City Hall 300 Center Avenue, Center City

Chisago City Chisago Lakes Area Library 11754 302nd Street, Chisago City

Harris Harris City Hall 43970 Ginger Avenue, Harris

Lindstrom Community Center 13292 Sylvan Avenue, Lindstrom

North Branch A Access Church 4359 392nd Street, North Branch

North Branch B Main Street Church 6500 Main Street, North Branch

North Branch C North Branch Fire Hall 37917 Forest Boulevard, North Branch

Rush City Rush City Community Center 720 W 14th Street, Rush City

Shafer Shafer City Hall 17656 303rd Street, Shafer

Stacy Rick Doyle Memorial Building 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy

Taylors Falls T.F. Municipal Building 637 First Street, Taylors Falls

Wyoming Maranatha Church 24799 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming

And here is a list of polling places for those voting in Isanti County.

Precinct: Polling Place (address):

Athens Township Athens Township Hall 883 261st Ave NE, Isanti

Bradford Township Bradford Township Hall 4175 305th Ln NW, Cambridge

City of Braham Braham City Hall 201 Broadway Ave S, Braham

City of Cambridge West P1 Fire Hall (P-1) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge

City of Cambridge East P2 City Hall (P-2) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge

Cambridge Township Isanti Hist. Society Bldg. 33525 Flanders St NE, Cambridge

Dalbo Township Dalbo Township Hall 39798 Nacre St NW, Dalbo

City of Isanti P-1 Isanti City Hall 110 1st Ave NW, Isanti

City of Isanti P-2 Isanti Community Center 208-1/2 1st Ave NW, Isanti

Isanti Township Isanti Township Hall 2281 301st Ave NE, Isanti

Maple Ridge Township Maple Ridge Hall 38724 Palm St NW, Stanchfield

North Branch Township North Branch Township Hall 29113 Notre Dame St NE, North Branch

Oxford Township Oxford Township Hall 26090 Apollo St NE, Stacy

St. Francis P-3 Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge

Spencer Brook Township Spencer Brook Hall 6978 305th Ave NW, Princeton

Springvale Township Springvale Township Hall 2405 341st Ave NW, Cambridge

Stanchfield Township Stanchfield Township Hall 3441 389th Ave NE, Stanchfield

Stanford Township Stanford Township Hall 5050 261st Ave NW, Isanti

Wyanett Township Wyanett Township Hall 34894 Nacre St NW, Princeton

For results of the voting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, please click on the County News Review website at https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/ after the polls close.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Kimball Residents Vote Yes, No on Two Ballot Referendum

KIMBALL -- Residents in the Kimball school district approved one ballot question and voted against a second one on a $10.4-million bond referendum. Two questions were on the ballot with the first question asking for $8.1-million for safety and educational updates, including renovating the 50-year-old science and FACS classrooms at the high school, building an addition for early childhood programming and creating secured entrances.
KIMBALL, MN
knsiradio.com

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota

(KNSI) – Voters will narrow down the ballots in several races during Tuesday’s primary election. Here’s a summary of the contested city, county, school, and Legislative races in the tri-county area:. St. Cloud City Council has a race in Ward 2. The ward covers the eastern and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Voters head to polls eager for change

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ahead of primary, Hennepin County elections manager debunks claims of widespread voter fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is Tuesday and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level. At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier this year, a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chisago County, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Chisago County, MN
Government
County
Isanti County, MN
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MN
City
Wyoming Township, MN
City
Shafer, MN
Isanti County, MN
Government
City
Lindstrom, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Johnson
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
ROCKVILLE, MN
WJON

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Election Local#City Center#Cambridge City Council#Primary Election#Isanti County Sheriff
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
280
Followers
286
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy