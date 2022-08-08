Primary election voting set for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Primary elections for select races in Chisago and Isanti counties will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Primaries occur when three or more candidates apply for an office with only one winner, and when four or more candidates apply for an office with two winners.
There are primary races for county commissioner in both counties.
In Isanti County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Alan Duff, Gary Lantz and Joe Morley. There also are four candidates in District 5: Michelle Block, Clark Johnson, Kristi LaRowe and Susan Morris.
In Chisago County there are three candidates for commissioner in District 1: Richard Cedergren, Tim MacMillon and Jim Swenson. And there are three candidates for commissioner in District 5: Dan Dahlberg, Cindy Erickson and John Sutcliffe.
There are three candidates for Isanti County Sheriff: Michael Longbehn, Lisa Lovering and Wayne Seiberlich.
And finally, there are five candidates for Cambridge City Council, with voters choosing two between Aaron Berg, Brandon Harapat, Joe Morin, Bob Shogren and Amanda Wisner.
Here is a list of polling places for those voting in Chisago County.
Precinct: Polling Place (address):
Amador Township Amador Town Hall 37562 Park Trail, Center City
Chisago Lake North Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom
Chisago Lake South Chisago Lake Town Hall 12400 316th St., Lindstrom
Fish Lake Township Fish Lake Town Hall 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris
Franconia Township Franconia Town Hall 25156 Street Croix Trail, Shafer
Lent Township Lent Town Hall 33155 Hemingway Ave., Stacy
Nessel Township Nessel Town Hall 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield
Rushseba Township Rushseba Town Hall 51533 Forest Blvd., Rush City
Shafer Township Shafer Town Hall 18259 Street Croix Trail, Shafer
Sunrise Township Royal Wilcox Center 41259 Oak Street, North Branch
Center City Center City City Hall 300 Center Avenue, Center City
Chisago City Chisago Lakes Area Library 11754 302nd Street, Chisago City
Harris Harris City Hall 43970 Ginger Avenue, Harris
Lindstrom Community Center 13292 Sylvan Avenue, Lindstrom
North Branch A Access Church 4359 392nd Street, North Branch
North Branch B Main Street Church 6500 Main Street, North Branch
North Branch C North Branch Fire Hall 37917 Forest Boulevard, North Branch
Rush City Rush City Community Center 720 W 14th Street, Rush City
Shafer Shafer City Hall 17656 303rd Street, Shafer
Stacy Rick Doyle Memorial Building 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy
Taylors Falls T.F. Municipal Building 637 First Street, Taylors Falls
Wyoming Maranatha Church 24799 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming
And here is a list of polling places for those voting in Isanti County.
Precinct: Polling Place (address):
Athens Township Athens Township Hall 883 261st Ave NE, Isanti
Bradford Township Bradford Township Hall 4175 305th Ln NW, Cambridge
City of Braham Braham City Hall 201 Broadway Ave S, Braham
City of Cambridge West P1 Fire Hall (P-1) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge
City of Cambridge East P2 City Hall (P-2) 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge
Cambridge Township Isanti Hist. Society Bldg. 33525 Flanders St NE, Cambridge
Dalbo Township Dalbo Township Hall 39798 Nacre St NW, Dalbo
City of Isanti P-1 Isanti City Hall 110 1st Ave NW, Isanti
City of Isanti P-2 Isanti Community Center 208-1/2 1st Ave NW, Isanti
Isanti Township Isanti Township Hall 2281 301st Ave NE, Isanti
Maple Ridge Township Maple Ridge Hall 38724 Palm St NW, Stanchfield
North Branch Township North Branch Township Hall 29113 Notre Dame St NE, North Branch
Oxford Township Oxford Township Hall 26090 Apollo St NE, Stacy
St. Francis P-3 Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge
Spencer Brook Township Spencer Brook Hall 6978 305th Ave NW, Princeton
Springvale Township Springvale Township Hall 2405 341st Ave NW, Cambridge
Stanchfield Township Stanchfield Township Hall 3441 389th Ave NE, Stanchfield
Stanford Township Stanford Township Hall 5050 261st Ave NW, Isanti
Wyanett Township Wyanett Township Hall 34894 Nacre St NW, Princeton
For results of the voting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, please click on the County News Review website at https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/ after the polls close.
Comments / 0