Saint Paul, MN

90min

Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București

The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
90min

Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
90min

MLS Week 24 best players - ranked

Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
Saint Paul, MN
90min

LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt

It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
90min

Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes replaces Alexander Callens on MLS-All Star roster

Philadelphia Union center-back Jakob Glesnes has been added to the MLS roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX, replacing the injured Alexander Callens of NYCFC. Callens was withdrawn in the 73rd minute of NYCFC's 3-2 defeat to the Columbus Crew on Saturday with what interim head coach Nick Cushing described as 'lower leg pain'. The Peru international later posted an image of himself on social media with his leg in a brace.
NBC Sports

Best performers from the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer showed who was the better North American league, yet again, after topping Liga MX 2-1 in Wednesday’s All-Star Game. After winning the game against Liga MX in a penalty shootout last year, MLS sealed the deal in regulation time this time around. One goal came from open play while the second came from a penalty thanks to Seattle Sounders’ Raúl Ruidíaz. Liga MX got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

