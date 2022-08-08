Read full article on original website
Columbus Crew loan winger Alexandru Matan to Rapid București
The Columbus Crew have loaned winger Alexandru Matan to Romanian giants Rapid București through the end of the 2022 MLS season. Matan's loan will run until December 31, 2022, at which point Rapid hold the option to make the transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West hosted none other than Christian...
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Tyler Pasher completes move to New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Wednesday. Pasher had been searching for a new club after having his contract waived by the Houston Dynamo last week - first revealed by 90min. Sources told 90min on Tuesday that the New...
MLS Week 24 best players - ranked
Week 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season was arguably the most entertaining in league history. A record was broken on Saturday as no fewer than 57 (FIFTY-SEVEN) goals were scored across the 13 games - 11 more than had ever been scored on a single day in MLS history. And that was all after the Vancouver Whitecaps' last-minute 2-1 turnaround against the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.
LA Galaxy 'frustration' growing as another game slips by in MLS Cup Playoffs hunt
It's starting to feel like groundhog day for the LA Galaxy. After picking up a vital 2-0 win at home to Atlanta United a couple of weeks ago, the five-time MLS Cup champions have followed up with consecutive defeats on the road to FC Dallas (1-0) and Sporting Kansas City (4-2) to sit ninth in the Western Conference, three points adrift of the Playoffs.
Report: Manchester City Closing In On £15million Sergio Gomez Deal
Sergio Gomez is steps away from becoming Manchester City's newest recruit, as Pep Guardiola's men close in on the Spanish left-back. The player is close to joining in a deal worth £15million, and has chances to stay as part of the first-team next season.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Barcelona to activate fourth lever in bid to register new signings
Barcelona will activate the fourth lever by selling off more shares in Barca Studios.
Charlotte FC complete sale of first-ever player Sergio Ruiz to Granada CF
Charlotte FC have announced the departure of midfielder Sergio Ruiz to Spanish Segunda side Granada CF.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings Los Blancos win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player ratings Los Blancos win UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA・
Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes replaces Alexander Callens on MLS-All Star roster
Philadelphia Union center-back Jakob Glesnes has been added to the MLS roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX, replacing the injured Alexander Callens of NYCFC. Callens was withdrawn in the 73rd minute of NYCFC's 3-2 defeat to the Columbus Crew on Saturday with what interim head coach Nick Cushing described as 'lower leg pain'. The Peru international later posted an image of himself on social media with his leg in a brace.
Can Andrew Gutman's 'perfect' golazo provide the spark for Gonzalo Pineda's Atlanta United?
You only need a spark to ignite a flame. After months of injuries and inconsistency, Atlanta United may have just found the spark that lights up their season with Andrew Gutman's last-minute golazo sealing a 2-1 win at home to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Atlanta United is a club...
2022/23 Continental Tyres League Cup group stage draw
2022/23 Continental Tyres League Cup group stage draw.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
NBC Sports
Best performers from the 2022 MLS All-Star Game
Major League Soccer showed who was the better North American league, yet again, after topping Liga MX 2-1 in Wednesday’s All-Star Game. After winning the game against Liga MX in a penalty shootout last year, MLS sealed the deal in regulation time this time around. One goal came from open play while the second came from a penalty thanks to Seattle Sounders’ Raúl Ruidíaz. Liga MX got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.
Matt Miazga reflects on his time with Chelsea following FC Cincinnati move
It would be quite easy for Matt Miazga to look back on his time at Chelsea with bitterness or regret, but the player doesn't see it that way.
Kadeisha Buchanan trains with Chelsea for the first time
Kadeisha Buchanan has trained with her new Chelsea teammates for the first time since summer transfer from Lyon.
90min
