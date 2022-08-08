Major League Soccer showed who was the better North American league, yet again, after topping Liga MX 2-1 in Wednesday’s All-Star Game. After winning the game against Liga MX in a penalty shootout last year, MLS sealed the deal in regulation time this time around. One goal came from open play while the second came from a penalty thanks to Seattle Sounders’ Raúl Ruidíaz. Liga MX got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO